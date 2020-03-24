Hammerblow To Tokyo Olympics 2020? Germany Joins Delay Call After Australia & Canada

Germany has joined the call for the Olympic games to be postponed until next year at the earliest in the wake of the recent coronavirus pandemic. On March 22, the International Olympic Committee announced that it was considering a postponement, but a final call would only be taken weeks from now.

'Liked a clearer stance'

Alfons Hormannm President of the German Olympic Sports Federation, talking to international media, said that he would have liked a clearer stance from the IOC after the governing body said it would announce its final decision within four weeks. Hormann reportedly said that they would have liked a clear statement that the games would not take place on scheduled dates and that discussions on alternative dates were being held. Talking about Germany's wish, he added that they would prefer a postponement until next year at least.

Meanwhile, major Olympic nations like Canada and Australia have added pressure by saying they will not go if the games are staged this year. According to reports, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach sent a letter to athletes explaining the decision and why it might take so long, while also acknowledging the extended timeline might not be popular.

