PAC Vs IVR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, French Handball League 2021 Game Preview

Pauc Handball (PAC) and US Ivry Handball (IVR) will collide in the upcoming match of the French Handball League on Wednesday, March 24 at 7:30 PM local time (Thursday, March 25 at 12:30 midnight IST). The game will be played at the Arena Aix in Aix-en-Provence, France. Here is our PAC vs IVR Dream11 prediction and PAC vs IVR Dream11 team.
Pauc Handball are currently at the fourth spot of the French Handball League standings with 22 points. Javier Munoz Cabezon and team have played fifteen games so far in the tournament, winning ten and losing three (two draws). US Ivry Handball, on the other hand, are at the fourteenth spot of the table with seven points and a win-loss record of 3-11 (one draw).
Pauc Handball are huge fan favourites going into the clash but are expected to get a tough competition from US Ivry Handball. PAC fans have huge expectations from Sandro Mestric, Nicolas Claire and Javier Munoz Cabezon, while IVR would want Mate Sunjic, Axel Cochery and Walid Badi to shine.
Sandro Mestric, Horance Quintin, Nicolas Claire, Ian Tarrafeta Serrano, Javier Munoz Cabezon, Matthieu Ong, Gabriel Loesch
Mate Sunjic, Axel Cochery, Wilson Davyes, Adama Sako, Walid Badi, Theophile Causse, Antonin Mohamed
Considering the recent run of form, our PAC vs IVR Dream11 prediction is that Pauc Handball will come out on top in this contest.
