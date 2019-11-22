Aaron Rodgers Publicly Backs Colin Kaepernick's Return To NFL

There was a time when the word 'NFL' brought to mind images of players getting ready for a huddle. These days, however, the word 'NFL' shoots up the image of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick. And with good reason.

Also Read | Colin Kaepernick's NFL History, Timeline Of His Protest Against Racial Discrimination

Colin Kaepernick has been absent from the NFL since the last three years. The Milwaukee-born quarterback was frozen out of the NFL owing to his demonstrations of protest against the racial discrimination and inequality in the United States of America. Since then, however, the NFL came to an agreement with Colin Kaepernick and even organised a workout for him last weekend in order to facilitate his potential return to the league. More on that later.

Also Read | Colin Kaepernick Calls Out ‘scared’ NFL Owners In Recent Interview After Workout

Aaron Rodgers backs Colin Kaepernick's return

Colin Kaepernick's return has more recently been given the support of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In an interview with some reporters after the Packers' training session on Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers proceeded to wish Colin Kaepernick the best of luck when it comes to his potential return to the NFL. Aaron Rodgers also said that while he does not need to comment on any and every ongoing incident in the NFL, it was not in his place to say whether a representative from the Green Bay Packers should have been present during Colin Kaepernick's workout session at the Charles R Drew High School in Atlanta last weekend.

Also Read | Colin Kaepernick Workout Update: No NFL Contract Yet For Kaepernick

Getting work done inside the Don Hutson Center. 🏈



Check out photos from Thursday's practice 📷: https://t.co/JBT3Hiturc#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/mDmZEpNSkw — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 21, 2019

NFL: Aaron Rodgers' vocal support for Colin Kaepernick

This wasn't the first time that Aaron Rodgers has publicly backed the former 49ers quarterback. In an interview with ESPN two years ago, Aaron Rodgers spoke about how Colin Kaepernick should be on the NFL roster owing to his obvious talents. He also said that while he himself was not going to follow Kaepernick's example and take a knee during the national anthem, his support for his teammates taking a knee was 100 per cent. Aaron Rodgers continued by saying that while he did not understand what it is like to be in their shoes, his teammates have had to deal with racial inequality and the protests during the national anthem was a way of spreading awareness about the growing instances of racial indiscrimination in the country.

Colin Kaepernick's return to action last weekend was not without its fair share of controversy. The NFL decided on the Atlanta Falcons' facility as the location for his workout. However, on learning that the media was restricted from entering the premises reporting on his workout, Kapernick organised his own workout session at the high school in Atlanta. The NFL later released a statement saying that they were "disappointed" with Colin Kaepernick's behaviour. However, reports have emerged that close to eight out of the 25 teams were present to witness Colin Kaepernick's return. Although, there are still no offers on the table for the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

Also Read | Colin Kaepernick: NFL Star's Salary, Net Worth And Future In The League