Golf Star Paige Spiranac Highlights Kanye West's Mental Health Following Twitter Rant

Golf sensation Paige Spiranac took to Twitter to highlight the seriousness of mental health issues following rapper Kanye West's bizarre tweets on Monday night. Kanye West, who is reportedly planning to run for president, posted a series of cryptic messages on Twitter which led to netizens including Paige Spinarac believing that the rapper might be suffering from mental health problems. However, some social media users believe that the strange Kanye West tweets on Monday night were in relation to the social issues faced in America.

Mental health is no joke. I hope Kanye gets help and is okay — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 21, 2020

Paige Spiranac appeared to be seriously concerned about Kanye West on Monday and she let her 329,000 followers on Twitter know about it as well. The 27-year-old golfer, who is also a social media personality, penned her feelings on mental health being 'no joke' and hoped that Kanye West gets 'ok'. Spinarac also hoped that the rapper is able to get some help as she felt he was 'struggling'.

Kanye West mental health issues? Kanye West tweets leave fans worried

Kanye West was trending on social media with his list of bizarre posts about other media personalities and his family, including his wife, Kim Kardashian, and son, North West. This led to fans worrying about the possible mental health issues faced by the 43-year-old rapper. It was reported that Kanye's attempt to get into politics caused a problem in his relationship with Kim. Kanye deleted the posts on Twitter but fans were quick to take screengrabs of the musician's social media rant.

Kanye West goes on Twitter and calls out his wife Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Drake, Shia, and Anna Wintour. Says the movie “Get Out” is about him👀😳 pic.twitter.com/nHVVcd1jMu — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) July 21, 2020

Paige Spiranac golf career and achievements

Paige Spiranac was born in an athletic household and she initially planned on competing as a gymnast in the Olympics but opted to pursue golf at the age of 12. Spiranac played college golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, winning All-Mountain West Conference honours during the 2012–13 and 2013–14 seasons. She also played a key role in leading the Aztecs to their first Mountain West Conference Championship in 2015.

Paige Spiranac played golf at a professional level in 2015 on the Cactus Tour and a few other tours, earning her first and only win at Scottsdale's Orange Tree Country Club. Spiranac created an Instagram account to post trick-shot videos and continues with her regular uploads. Spiranac now has over 2.8 million followers on the social media site.

Image Credits - Paige Spiranac Instagram / AP