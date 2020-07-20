Who Is Jack Nicklaus? Golf Icon Reveals Wife And His COVID-19 Positive Results From March

Jack Nicklaus, with a total of 117 professional wins is widely considered to be one of the greatest golf players of all time. During the telecast of the Memorial Tournament, the 80-year-old admitted that he and his wife had tested positive for coronavirus back in March. Jack Nicklaus shared the news during the television broadcast of US PGA Tour's Memorial tournament, which the legendary golfer hosts at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

Jack Nicklaus announce on CBS that he and wife Barbara both had coronavirus in March. Neither case was serious, despite both being 80 years old. — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) July 19, 2020

Also Read: Steph Curry 'spars' With Canelo Alvarez On Golf Course For A Charity Celebrity Tournament

Jack Nicklaus COVID-19 experience shared by the golfing great

The retired professional golfer revealed that both him as well as his wife had tested positive for coronavirus. While sharing the news, Jack Niklaus said that although he had a sore throat and cough, his wife was asymptomatic. The Jack Nicklaus COVID-19 news was shared by the golf icon himself during the final round, as the Memorial Tournament was coming out of a weather delay.

Also Read: Indian Teen Anika Varma To Tee Off Next Month At US Women's Amateur Golf

He further explained his experience with COVID-19 saying that the disease didn't last very long and both he and his wife were very lucky. He said that since both of them are 80 years old, they were lucky as it is an at-risk age. After the Jack Nicklaus COVID-19 news came to light, he also paid respects to those that have lost their lives due to the pandemic. Speaking about the Jack Nicklaus coronavirus result, the iconic golfer said that both he and his wife were at home in North Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13 until they were cleared in April.

Press conferences look a lot different in 2020. Glad we were able to pull off another successful @MemorialGolf Tournament. Be well, and be safe! pic.twitter.com/50iOX3PotS — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) July 20, 2020

Also Read: Finau Leads Memorial At 65 As Woods Has Quiet Return To Golf

After the news of Jack Nicklaus coronavirus result was revealed, Tiger Woods gave his views on the Jack Nicklaus COVID-19 situation. Speaking in reference to the Nicklaus' admission that he had contracted COVID-19, Woods said that it was great news the couple got through it and are now safe and healthy. Later reports divulged more information on the Jack Nicklaus coronavirus result. Press reports informed that while Nicklaus and Barbara had tested positive for the virus four times and three times respectively, they both had since tested negative for the virus and positive for the antibodies.

Also Read: Taiwan Masters Golf 2020 Cancelled Due To COVID-19

Who is Jack Nicklaus?

Jack Nicklaus is regarded as one of the greatest golfers to ever play the game, with his record speaking for itself. He won a record 18 major championships and has competed in 164 major tournaments, more than any other player in history.

Image Courtesy: AP