Para-athlete Sundar Gurjar Opens Up About 'suicidal Thoughts' After 2016 Disqualification

India's star javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar, in an interview with PTI, opened up about his struggle to overcome suicidal thoughts after being disqualified from the 2016 Rio Games. The 25-year-old Bronze medalist credited his coach Mahavir Saini for standing by his side 24/7 when he was 'heartbroken and thought everything is finished'. Gurjar won a Bronze medal in Men's Javelin throw - F46 event at the recently-concluded Tokyo Paralympics.

Sundar thanked his coach Mahavir for single-handedly transforming his life and career.

"...I fought back and qualified for 2016 Paralympics only to be disqualified. That time I started thinking everything is finished, there is nothing left for me. I thought of committing suicide but that time my coach (Mahavir Saini) realised something wrong is going on in my mind. For a month he kept me along with him 24x7, didn't leave me alone," added Gurjar.

Sundar Singh was disqualified from the competition for being 52 seconds late in reaching the call room.

Sundar Singh Gurjar's journey as an athlete

Sundar started his career back in 2009 in the shot put sport and won a medal in national games however coach Mahavir advised him to switch to javelin if he wants to 'shine'. After one and a half years of playing shot put, Gurajr started training for Javelin under Mahavir Saini. Till 2015, Sundar competed in able-bodied competitions and was even a part of the junior national camp featuring Tokyo Olympics gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra among others. However, his life changed when a tin shed fell on him at his friend's house leading to the amputation of his left hand. Despite the major accident, he did not lose hope and returned for Rio 2016 Paralympics but was disqualified.

The Bronze medalist also talked about his connection with Neeraj Chopra and added that both the champions played together at the youth level. "In junior India camp me and Neeraj were together in SAI Sonepat camp in 2013-14. Then I suffered an accident in 2015 and came under para," he added. Gurjar expressed confidence in inspiring the younger generation through his, Neeraj Chopra and other's success in the recent games.

Sundar Singh Gurjar on his Bronze win and future

"Not satisfied" added the Bronze winner while mentioning that his target was to win a Gold.

"I feel I still have some drawbacks. I won a medal in Paralympics but I am not satisfied because my target was to win the gold and I hope to do that in 2024 Paris Paralympics. My first focus would be on Para Asian Games and the World Championships next year but the final target is Paris," concluded Tokyo Paralympics Bronze winner Sundar Singh Gurjar.

(With PTI inputs)