Patrick Mahomes' Mom Rants Online As Joe Biden Closes In On Election Victory

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' mother, Randi, is furious to see Donald Trump lagging behind Joe Biden in the US Election 2020. Randi Mahomes, who is rooting for Donald Trump to win another four years in the office, took out her frustration with the result, so far, on social media.

Randi Mahomes gained a lot of traction online after she posted an anti-Biden rant, claiming the price of gasoline is going to increase in the country as soon as Biden will assume the office.

Gas $1.52.. get it while you can.. just saying.. — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) November 6, 2020

In another post, Patrick Mahomes' mother took shots at all supporters of Joe Biden, stating they were free to delete/block her as she anyway was looking to get rid of her increasing number of "idiot" followers.

Patrick Mahomes' mom is mad online that Joe Biden is beating Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/CTnJYvMHm8 — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) November 6, 2020

US Election 2020 live: Trump vs Biden

Randi Mahomes also seems to be in agreement with the fact that the 2020 Presidential Elections are 'rigged' after she liked a post which referred to Trump's recent claims about voter fraud influencing the results of the election. Over the last few days, Trump has repeatedly claimed that "illegal voter" influence is the reason is his lagging behind.

Trump even filed lawsuits against several states over the ineligibility of voter ballots being counted after election day. In the lawsuit filed in Georgia, Trump's campaign claimed 53 ballots were ineligible from counting as they arrived late. The lawsuits were dismissed by the states of Georgia and Michigan. Judge James Bass in Georgia and Judge Cynthia Stephens in Michigan, both cited that there was "no evidence" to declare the ballots in question as invalid. Trump's team is preparing to file a similar lawsuit in Nevada.

The results of Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Nevada are yet to be declared as millions of votes are still left to be counted. Mail-in ballots sent on or before Election Day in states like North Carolina will be counted till November 12.

While Randi Mahomes has made her choice for presidential candidate clear, the preference of her son remains unclear. Patrick Mahomes did not publicly endorse either Biden or Trump. Mahomes, however, was a vocal presence in the NFL's stance regarding kneeling during the national anthem. The quarterback repeatedly stated that players should use their platform to bring awareness to social injustice issues in the country. The same has been lamented by Donald Trump, who claimed the league's involvement with political issues is the reason for their slump in ratings in 2020.

(Image Credits: Randi Mahomes Instagram, Twitter)