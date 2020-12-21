Patriots Miss Playoffs Qualification For 1st Time Since 2008, NFL Fans React With Delight

The New England Patriots suffered their eighth defeat of the NFL 2020 season on Sunday when they lost 12-22 to the Miami Dolphins at the Hard Rock Stadium. However, more importantly in doing so, Bill Belichick's side were officially eliminated from postseason contention for the first time since the 2008 campaign. NFL fans on social media were quick to mock the Patriots being eliminated from the playoffs after six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady left the franchise earlier this year.

ALSO READ: NFL Union Sees No Current Need For Bubble To Slow COVID-19

Patriots miss playoffs for the first time in 11 years

The New England Patriots (6-8) have struggled all season, which has been their first without Tom Brady on the team since he stepped in for an injured Drew Bledsoe in 2001. The 43-year-old quarterback turned the Patriots into an absolute dynasty with nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl titles during his 19 years at the franchise.

ALSO READ: Ekom Udofia Shot Dead By Police Following Bizarre Behaviour, Bodycam Reveals; WATCH

The Patriots' hopes of sneaking into the playoffs were, in fact, slim to begin with following their disappointing 3-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week. However, Bill Belichick's side were clearly far from their best this campaign and failed to make it to the NFL playoffs for the first time in 11 years following their defeat against the Dolphins on Sunday.

And the New England Patriots now have been eliminated from postseason contention. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2020

The AFC East division giants saw the Buffalo Bills clinch the division title on Saturday while the Dolphins grabbed second place in the standings. Fans on social media had a field day mocking the Patriots, who reached five Super Bowls, winning three of them over the past 11 years.

On Twitter, one wrote, "The Patriots not making it to the playoffs is the best thing that has happened in 2020" while another added, "Every time that the Patriots lose, an angel gets its wings". A third added, "Their dynasty is now dead without Brady".

It’s almost like it’s tough to be good without falling into the greatest QB of all time at pick #199. Welcome to reality Boston! — Chip Shoulder (@ChipNshoulder) December 20, 2020

Every time the Patriots lose, an angel gets its wings — AZyinzer (@duquesnemike) December 20, 2020

Alexa play “A Moment Like This” — Luke Garrison (@SonicHockeyFan) December 20, 2020

This proves Tom was never carried by Belichick — 𝒟𝒶𝓀𝑜𝓉𝒶 𝒫𝓇𝑒𝓈𝑔𝑜𝒶𝓉⁴ ✭ (@CelticsIn2) December 20, 2020

ALSO READ: NFL Rushing Leader Not Worried About Workload For Titans

NFL Week 15: Patriots vs Dolphins highlights

The Dolphins were mainly shut out in the first half but mounted a 14-play, 90-yard touchdown drive midway through the second half to take the lead. The Dolphins were then leading 15-9, and they sealed the victory by mounting a grinding 75-yard touchdown drive on their next possession. Patriots QB Cam Newton finished 17 for 27 for 209 yards, but for the second consecutive week, he failed to get his team over the line.

ALSO READ: Former NFL Player Urschel Sells Virtue Of Math To Youngsters

Image Credits - AP