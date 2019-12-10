Pete Frates: How Sports World Paid Tribute To The Ice Bucket Challenge Hero Who Fought ALS

Pete Frates, who was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 2012, spent his time ever since in spreading awareness about the rare neurological disease. Frates, who inspired the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, has succumbed to the degenerative disease at the age of 34.

R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/4miah8Itue — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 9, 2019

Pete Frates' story inspiring millions worldwide

Pete Frates was a former baseball player and was the captain of Boston College (BC) baseball team during 2006-2007. He was diagnosed with ALS in 2012. But his refusal to quit gave rise to the massive movement, popularised as the 'ALS Ice Bucket Challenge'. The movement reportedly raised more than $200 million worldwide, including $115 million for the US-based ALS research organisation. It went viral instantly and raised an unprecedented level of awareness on ALS globally.

A statement released by Boston College on December 10, 2019, stated that Pete Frates died peacefully 'after a heroic battle with ALS'. Pete Frates is survived by his wife Julie Frates as the world mourns the death of the 'brain behind the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge'. Check out some heartwarming reactions on social media:

Pete Frates - Heartwarming tribute

In honor of Pete Frates passing here is celebration of his life and relationship with Barstool pic.twitter.com/2vChsWrebQ — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 10, 2019

My heart is kinda broken right now. I’m not sure we’ll ever understand what Pete Frates went through these last few years, knowing the benefit would be in the future and not for him. ALS sucks. I send my love to the whole Frates family. Pete, you were a warrior. @TeamFrateTrain — Jon Sciambi (@BoogSciambi) December 10, 2019

Our thoughts go out to family & friends of Pete Frates who passed away after his courageous and public battle with ALS.



His "Ice Bucket Challenge" initiative was one of his many legacies - In 2014, MassEMA & EOPSS staff took the Ice Bucket Challenge at … pic.twitter.com/VdSJPE2cZf — New England Association of Fire Chiefs (@NEFireChiefs) December 10, 2019

Changed the world and inspired millions

