Pete Frates: How Sports World Paid Tribute To The Ice Bucket Challenge Hero Who Fought ALS

other sports

Pete Frates was the brain behind the Ice Bucket Challenge and the legend breathed his last on Monday night. After a long battle with ALS, the world pays tribute

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
pete frates

Pete Frates, who was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 2012, spent his time ever since in spreading awareness about the rare neurological disease. Frates, who inspired the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, has succumbed to the degenerative disease at the age of 34.

Pete Frates' story inspiring millions worldwide

Pete Frates was a former baseball player and was the captain of Boston College (BC) baseball team during 2006-2007. He was diagnosed with ALS in 2012. But his refusal to quit gave rise to the massive movement, popularised as the 'ALS Ice Bucket Challenge'. The movement reportedly raised more than $200 million worldwide, including $115 million for the US-based ALS research organisation. It went viral instantly and raised an unprecedented level of awareness on ALS globally.

A statement released by Boston College on December 10, 2019, stated that Pete Frates died peacefully 'after a heroic battle with ALS'. Pete Frates is survived by his wife Julie Frates as the world mourns the death of the 'brain behind the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge'. Check out some heartwarming reactions on social media: 

Pete Frates - Heartwarming tribute

Changed the world and inspired millions

 

Published:
