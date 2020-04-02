Peyton Manning Supplies Healthcare Workers With 500 Meals During Coronavirus Crisis

The 'Peyton Manning donation' has grabbed attention on social media amid the coronavirus outbreak. As people in the USA have been advised to remain at home, NFL legend Peyton Manning helped ease life for healthcare workers amid the outbreak of coronavirus in US. The Peyton Manning donation consisted of 500 meals to the healthcare workers and first responders that have been working round the clock during the lockdown.

ALSO READ: McCoy Trying To Settle In As Giants Quarterback

Peyton Manning donation: Peyton Manning offers 500 meals

The Peyton Manning donation came at a very crucial time for the healthcare workers at St Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis to show their appreciation for the work being done during the lockdown. Along with his wife, Ashley, Peyton Manning teamed up with St Elmo Steakhouse to provide lunch for the workers in the Peyton Manning Children's hospital. The Peyton Manning donation consisted of 500 meals for the healthcare workers and first responders that are continuing the fight against coronavirus.

Peyton Manning provides 500 meals for healthcare workers, first responders https://t.co/BAHpRkRbF7 — TheColtsWire (@TheColtsWire) April 1, 2020

ALSO READ: Free Agent WR Robby Anderson Officially Signs With Panthers

Peyton Manning donation: Peyton Manning offers 500 meals

The news of 'Peyton Manning offers 500 meals' to healthcare workers was also praised by journalists. Zak Keefer of The Athletic acknowledged the gesture of the Peyton Manning donation. The meals were accompanied by a note thanking the workers for their efforts to continue working in such harsh times. The couple also treated the staff to donuts and cookies delivered from Jack's Donuts and Vanilla Bean Bakery last week.

Awesome gesture by Peyton and Ashley Manning: The former Colts QB and his wife teamed up with @stelmo to provide 500 meals to the healthcare workers and first responders at @PeytonChildrens. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) April 1, 2020

Incredible gesture by former @Colts QB Peyton Manning and his wife, Ashley.



Not only did they #supportlocal by partnering with @stelmo, but also provided 500 lunches to the brave and hardworking medical professionals at @PeytonChildrens @StVincentIN.



📸: RN @hannahmattingly pic.twitter.com/FeZn72fAvW — Brett Douglas (@BaD0UG) April 1, 2020

ALSO READ: Miami, Jets, Bills Hope To Capitalize On Brady's Departure

Peyton Manning stats: Coronavirus in US

Peyton Manning stats for the Indianapolis Colts include one Super Bowl in 14 seasons and one Super Bowl in four seasons with Denver Broncos. Manning retired in 2012 but remains a popular figure in Indianapolis due to his generosity off the field. Peyton Manning is also the only starting quarterback to win the Super Bowl with multiple franchises.

ALSO READ: Bears Finalize Contracts With Former All-Pro Quinn, Ifedi