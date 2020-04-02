The Debate
Peyton Manning Supplies Healthcare Workers With 500 Meals During Coronavirus Crisis

other sports

NFL legend Peyton Manning provided lunch for the staff members in his hospital with 500 meals from St Elmo Steakhouse amid the outbreak of coronavirus in the US

Peyton Manning

The 'Peyton Manning donation' has grabbed attention on social media amid the coronavirus outbreak. As people in the USA have been advised to remain at home, NFL legend Peyton Manning helped ease life for healthcare workers amid the outbreak of coronavirus in US. The Peyton Manning donation consisted of 500 meals to the healthcare workers and first responders that have been working round the clock during the lockdown.

Peyton Manning donation: Peyton Manning offers 500 meals

The Peyton Manning donation came at a very crucial time for the healthcare workers at St Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis to show their appreciation for the work being done during the lockdown. Along with his wife, Ashley, Peyton Manning teamed up with St Elmo Steakhouse to provide lunch for the workers in the Peyton Manning Children's hospital. The Peyton Manning donation consisted of 500 meals for the healthcare workers and first responders that are continuing the fight against coronavirus.

Peyton Manning donation: Peyton Manning offers 500 meals

The news of 'Peyton Manning offers 500 meals' to healthcare workers was also praised by journalists. Zak Keefer of The Athletic acknowledged the gesture of the Peyton Manning donation. The meals were accompanied by a note thanking the workers for their efforts to continue working in such harsh times. The couple also treated the staff to donuts and cookies delivered from Jack's Donuts and Vanilla Bean Bakery last week. 

Peyton Manning stats: Coronavirus in US 

Peyton Manning stats for the Indianapolis Colts include one Super Bowl in 14 seasons and one Super Bowl in four seasons with Denver Broncos. Manning retired in 2012 but remains a popular figure in Indianapolis due to his generosity off the field. Peyton Manning is also the only starting quarterback to win the Super Bowl with multiple franchises.

