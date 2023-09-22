'Please support us': Released WWE superstars react after unexpected release from company

Following the merger with UFC and the emergence of TKO holdings, the first major layoffs of WWE superstars have taken. More than 15 names have been scrapped from the roster. Elias, Shelton Benjamin, and Dolph Ziggler are among the superstars who have been released by the company.

3 things you need to know

WWE released many superstars

Former World Champion Dolph Ziggler has been released

John Cena reacted to Dolph Ziggler's removal

WWE Releases 2023: Who all have been released from WWE?

Since the breakout of the news, the followers of the sport have been vocal on social media about the unexpected release of the superstars and many have expressed disappointment with the company. Besides the fans, many wrestlers who were told about the termination of their contract took to X to announce the end of their stint with the leading wrestling promotion in the world. Varied reactions came out but most of them shared gratification to the WWE for the opportunity.

A full list of superstars who have been released by WWE is as follows:

Mustafa Ali, Tenille Dashwood, Emma, Rick, Boogs, Aliyah, Top Dolla, Riddick Moss, Elias, Shelton Benjamin, Dolph Ziggler, Brooke, Bryson, Montana Mace and Mansoor, Quincy Miller, Shanky, Dabba Kato/Commander Azeez, Yuliya Leon,

Reactions by superstars

Mustafa Ali

A foremost name of the cruiserweight division, Mustafa Ali was scheduled to face Dominik on September 30 for the NXT North American Championship but has been released in the lead-up.

I am longer working with WWE.



I look forward to the future.



Thank you,



-Adeel — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) September 21, 2023

Dream over for Emma

On the day when WWE announced that the Elimination Chamber Pay per view would be taking place in her home country of Australia, Emma's dream was squashed after she got to know about her status with the WWE.

Oops nevermind. I just got released…



I am no longer with WWE. https://t.co/ZdwPhdKMk7 — Tenille Dashwood (@EmmaWWE) September 21, 2023

Shanky

India's top prospect in WWE Dilsher Shanky has also been released. In the past, he was a part of the faction led by Jinder Mahal and Veer.

Thank you WWE for everything 🙏😊 See you soon 👍 — Dilsher Shanky (@DilsherShanky) September 21, 2023

Elias

The artist who used to tell the WWE Universe to walk along with him has also been released. Elias announced he was released from WWE, saying "it’s been a blast."

Shelton Benjamin

Shelton Benjamin clicked well with MVP and Bobby Lashley in the past but after the inactive run, he has announced his removal from the WWE.

I have been released from my wwe contract. I thank @wwe staff , talent, and of course the fans for Everything. Something ends, something new Begins. Looking forward to my next Chapter — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) September 21, 2023

Dolph Ziggler

Multi-time champion in WWE, Dolph Ziggler has shown the way out. He was not a part of the weekly shows for a considerable period and now he is finally been released. 16-time WWE champion John Cena expressed his respect for Ziggler after his removal.

One thousand five hundred and fifty four matches. @HEELZiggler #Respect — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 21, 2023

Mace and Mansoor

The team formerly known as Maximum Male Models, Mace and Mansoor, have been let go by WWE, Mace announced on social media.

After almost 10 years of making something out of nothing I’m excited to spread my wings and be myself for the first time. Let’s take this anime reference to the next level.



STEP INTO THE GRAND TOUR.



Please support us on twitch tonight at 830! https://t.co/79HsO5rSVA pic.twitter.com/J9Fhd6FJWg — Brennan Williams (@GREATBLACKOTAKU) September 21, 2023

What do you think about the release of the superstars? Let us know in the comments.