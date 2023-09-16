WATCH: The Rock Blows The Roof With A Surprise Return At WWE SmackDown, Meets John Cena

WWE SmackDown 2023 witnessed a rollicking start, with none other than the great one, The Rock, making his surprise return to his home. It was a long time coming, and he did not disappoint the WWE Universe. The Rock performed the most electrifying move in the history of sports.

3 things you need to know

The Rock made a surprise entry to WWE SmackDown

The Rock came back in the opening segment of Friday Night SmackDown

He hit People's Elbow on Austin Theory

Also Read | TKO explained: Know all insights of merger between McMahon's WWE and Dana White-led UFC

The Rock returns and delivers 'People's Elbow' on Austin Theory

The Friday Night SmackDown turned out to be a treat for the WWE fans, especially for those who were present at the Ball Arena. Two of the GOATs of the promotion, The Rock and John Cena, both were present under one roof. One kicked off the event, whereas the other concluded.

In the opening segment of the WWE SmackDown, Pat McAfee made his return, the famed podcaster and occasional partner of Michael Cole at the announcer's table, came to address the WWE Universe. He was putting it out on the mic when former United States Champion Austin Theory interrupted him. As Theory and McAfee were about to embroil in some action, the roof blew up as the words "Can you smell what the Rock is cooking" echoed at the venue. Yes, it was the Brahma Bull, the most electrifying man in the history of Sports Entertainment, who finally came back to Denver.

Surprisingly, it was Austin Theory who hit the first shots, only to get inflicted with a Spine Buster and then with the People's Elbow. After nailing the elbow, he gave a usual look to the WWE Universe. It was a deafening scene, one that only Dwayne The Rock Johnson could create,

The Rock delivers the people’s elbow to Theory!



What a moment! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/wPbkqVyipB — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 16, 2023

Also Read | WWE Raw Results: Former champion surprises fans, lays hold of main event superstars

Thrice in a lifetime?

Following the segment, a dream meeting between The Rock and John Cena took place. The two embraced after a good eye-to-eye. John Cena and The Rock main evented the show of shows WrestleMania not once but twice together.

THE ROCK AND JOHN CENA INTERACTION OH MY GOD YES!!! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/8BPgGk9LXu — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 16, 2023

The Rock and John Cena together again… WHO IS CUTTING ONIONS 😭😭😭 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/YAJRxLcjwL — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) September 16, 2023

What a night it was. But was it just a one nighter or we will see more of The Rock in the coming weeks. All to look forward to as the action inside the squared circle will continue.