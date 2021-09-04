PM Dials Paralympics Medallists Pramod Bhagat & Manoj Sarkar; Lauds Duo For Splendid Win

Medals keep pouring in for Team India at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics as, within a matter of minutes, Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar helped the country win two medals. Pramod Bhagat beat Great Britain's Daniel Bethell 21-14, 21-17 to clinch the gold medal in the Badminton Men's Single SL3 event. Meanwhile, Manoj Sarkar beat Japan's Daisuke Fujihara 22-20, 21-14 to win the bronze medal in the same event. In response to Team India's historic achievements in the badminton events, PM Modi congratulated the athletes via Tweets.

PM Modi congratulates Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar

PM Modi congratulated both Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar for bringing glory to the nation at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. The prime minister telephoned Bhagat and Sarkar and congratulated them on winning historic medals at the Para-Olympics. He expressed joy that Indian athletes are excelling in different sports and that the spirit of confidence among the players is remarkable. In two separate tweets, he gave his best wishes to both Bhagat and Sarkar and said that he hopes that they continue to achieve success in their future endeavours. As for Bhagat, he gave special mention, also adding that he is 'a champion,' whose success is responsible for inspiring 'millions' in the country.

Pramod Bhagat has won the hearts of the entire nation. He is a Champion, whose success will motivate millions. He showed remarkable resilience & determination. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold in Badminton. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours. @PramodBhagat83 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2021

Overjoyed by @manojsarkar07’s wonderful performance. Congrats to him for bringing home the prestigious Bronze Medal in badminton. Wishing in the very best for the times ahead. #Paralympics #Praise4Para — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2021

Anurag Thakur lauds Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar

Soon after PM Modi congratulated both Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar for their success at the Tokyo Paralympics, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur also took to his Twitter handle to send his appreciation. Thakur called Bhagat's gold medal win a 'remarkable achievement' as he became the first Indian to win a gold in the Badminton Men's Singles SL3 event. As for Sarkar's bronze medal, he tweeted that India was witnessing 'history in the making' as they clinched 17 medals (four gold, seven silver, six bronze) at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

G O L D 🥇!



Pramod Bhagat scripts history to bag 1st ever gold medal in Men's Singles SL3 event at #Paralympics



A remarkable achievement !

The 4 time BWF Champion adds a #Paralympics Gold to his name

MANOJ bags BRONZE 🥉 !



We are witnessing Paralympics history in the making!



• Men's Singles SL3 Bronze

• India's 17th medal at #Tokyo2020 Paralympics!

Other politicians congratulate Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda also congratulated the medal winners from the Tokyo Paralympics via two separate Twitter posts. The BJP president was extremely expressive in his response as he wrote that Bhagat made the 'nation proud' thanks to his 'passion, commitment and dedication.' Similarly, for Sarkar, Nadda said that he secured the bronze medal win thanks to his 'commitment and dedication.'

