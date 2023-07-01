PM Modi Lauds Neeraj Chopra's Lausanne Diamond League Win, Posts Heartwarming Tweet

Lausanne Diamond League 2023: Tokyo Olympic gold medalist and Indian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has once again made the country proud after he finished first with a throw of 87.66m at the Lausanne Diamond League 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Neeraj on his big feat and praised him by sharing a tweet on his Twitter handle.

Praising Neeraj Chopra on Twitter Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for shining at the Lausanne Diamond League. Thanks to his extraordinary performances, he has finished at the top of the table. His talent, dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence is commendable."

Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 for shining at the Lausanne Diamond League. Thanks to his extraordinary performances, he has finished at the top of the table. His talent, dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence is commendable. pic.twitter.com/8EKIpKqr5U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2023

Before this, Neeraj Chopra also secured a gold medal at the Doha Diamond League in April 2023 after making a record throw of 88.67 metres.

It took five attempts for Neeraj Chopra to record a throw of 87.66, whereas his German opponent Julian Webber won the silver medal with a throw of 87.03. Apart from Neeraj and Webber, it was Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic who won the 3rd prize with an 86.13-meter throw.

Neeraj Chopra also won the Lausanne Diamond League in the year 2022, which was also the first of his career. Neeraj's next aim would be to take part in the Asian Games 2023 which will be held in Hangzhou, China. The event will begin on September 21, 2023, and will go on till October 8, 2023.

Apart from the Asian Games, Neeraj Chopra will also aim to repeat his excellence in the Summer Olympics and try to bring more gold from Paris in the year 2024.