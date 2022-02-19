PM Modi On India Hosting IOC Session After 40 Years: 'Positive Outcomes For World Sports'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delighted that India has won the bid to host the 2023 International Olympic Committee (IOC) session as he took to his social media handle on Saturday to put up a post. PM Modi believes that this will a memorable session that will lead to positive outcomes for global sports.

India won the right to host the 2023 IOC session in Mumbai during the 139th IOC session that was held in Beijing, China, on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics. This will be the second time India hosts an IOC session, having done so in 1983 in New Delhi. According to ANI, India won the bid unopposed.

PM Modi delighted as India wins bid to host IOC session

It is gladdening to note that India has been chosen to host the 2023 International Olympic Committee Session. I am confident this will be a memorable IOC session and will lead to positive outcomes for world sports: PM @narendramodi #StrongerTogether — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 19, 2022

Nita Ambani believes it is an honour for India to host IOC session

With India set to host the IOC session for the first time in 40 years, Nita Ambani explained how it was an honour for the country. "The Olympic Movement comes back to India after 40 years, as we have the honour of hosting the IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023! I'm excited for the youth of India to experience the magic of the Olympics. It is our dream to host the Olympic Games in India in the years to come," said IOC member Nita in a statement.

She added, "It is truly an honour to lead the Indian delegation today and share our passion and our ambition for hosting such a prestigious Olympic event. This will be the first IOC session in India in 40 years. India's next generation is brimming with a billion hopes."

Image: ANI, AP