PM Modi Sends Words Of Encouragement To Tokyo-bound Athletes Ahead Of Olympics

Indian Prime Minister Narendra has sent a word of encouragement to Tokyo-bound athletes ahead of the much-awaited Olympics. PM Modi, in the latest episode of his monthly podcast Mann Ki Baat, said people of the country must support all athletes who are going to Tokyo to represent India. PM Modi further acknowledged the dedication and hard work of the athletes and urged fellow countrymen to take inspiration from them, saying "Many come from small towns and cities to compete for India at the highest level".

"When talent, devotion, determination, and sportsmanship come together, champions are born. Many athletes in our country come from small towns and cities to compete at the highest level for India. Many such inspirational stories can be found among the athletes who will compete in the forthcoming Olympics in Tokyo. Athletes on their way to Tokyo have had their ups and downs, as well as years of hard work. They are not only travelling for themselves, but also for the sake of their country. The athletes must represent India well and win the hearts of the people. I don't want to put any pressure on them, so I'm asking all of my countrymen to rally behind each and every athlete," PM Modi said in his latest episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

PM Modi reviews preparations

PM Modi further added that people can send their good wishes to the athletes by using the hashtag #Cheer4India. PM Modi conducted a review meeting earlier this month to assess the preparations of India's Olympic-bound athletes. PM Modi also told his ministers to make sure the athletes have everything they need to be in good condition for the Tokyo Olympics.

Several initiatives have been started by the Indian government and state authorities to encourage athletes. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has already announced cash rewards for those who win medals at the games. The Indian government has set up selfie points at nearly 6,000 railway stations, where people could click a selfie and post it on social media to show their support for the athletes. Tokyo Olympics is slated to be held from July 23 to August 8 this year after being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

