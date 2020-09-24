PM Modi-Virat Kohli LIVE Updates: India's Top Athletes To Take Part In Fit India Dialogue

Team India skipper Virat Kohli spoke about his fitness mantra while in conversation with PM Modi during the Fit India Dialogue 2020, explaining the reason for his transition from fitness being tailor-made for cricket to staying fit always.
Virat Kohli told PM Modi that he had to bring about a change in his physical fitness & diet and said that it was essential to do so strike a fine balance between mental and physical health.
"Your intentions need to be right. Accordingly, your results will be fine", said Virat Kohli.
The run maestro also explained to PM Modi how yo-yo tests were conducted and why it was required to set up this culture in order to maintain players' fitness.
Swami Shivdhyanam Saraswati spoke about the importance of Yoga and its widespread impact all around the country and the world while conversing with PM Modi during the Fit India Dialogue on Thursday.
Speaking about the combination of traditional & conventional rules coupled with technology by his Yoga institute, Swami Shivdhyanam Saraswati said that it was not possible to learn Yoga via theory & that it was mandatory to experience it.
Swami Shivdhyanam Saraswati also spoke about the Yoga capsule based on maximum profit and minimum time comprising of five components.
Nutrition and exercise science expert Rujuta Diwekar urged the people to eat locally available food, pointing out that it would not only help the indigenous producers but also enhance one's health and improve their fitness.
While conversing with PM Modi during the Fit India Dialogue, Rujuta Diwekar hailed the slogan 'Vocal for Local'.
Further, the nutrition expert said that health & fitness can be maintained by eating adequately and highlighted the importance of chewing the food properly while eating.
Indian sprinter Milind Soman highlighted the strong and basic mentality of the Indians to stay fit while conversing with PM Modi during the Fit India Dialogue 2020.
Speaking to PM Modi, Milind Soman suggested tips for people to keep themselves fit while staying indoors, and also emphasized that 'fitness knew no age'.
PM Modi also lauded the efforts of Milind Soman's mother - who performed pushups despite being 80 years old.
Footballer Afshan Ashiq spoke about the importance of staying fit while also emphasizing on the need for girls and women to maintain fitness to meet daily challenges. The goalkeeper from Jammu & Kashmir told PM Modi that she had to stay fit both physically & mentally and that mental fitness was more essential.
Afshan Ashiq shared her fitness routine with PM Modi, while also revealing that she has learnt a lot from former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni.
Indian Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia hailed the Fit India Movement while conversing with PM Modi during the Fit India Dialogue on Thursday. The Paralympian recounted how he went on to succeed in sports after losing his limbs and said that his motto in life was to never accept defeat.
