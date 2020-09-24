PM Modi-Virat Kohli LIVE Updates: India's Top Athletes To Take Part In Fit India Dialogue

Team India skipper Virat Kohli spoke about his fitness mantra while in conversation with PM Modi during the Fit India Dialogue 2020, explaining the reason for his transition from fitness being tailor-made for cricket to staying fit always.

Virat Kohli told PM Modi that he had to bring about a change in his physical fitness & diet and said that it was essential to do so strike a fine balance between mental and physical health.

"Your intentions need to be right. Accordingly, your results will be fine", said Virat Kohli.

The run maestro also explained to PM Modi how yo-yo tests were conducted and why it was required to set up this culture in order to maintain players' fitness.