Honoured To Be Part Of PM's Fit India Dialogue: Virat Kohli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting online with fitness experts including Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli at the "Fit India Dialogue" at 12 noon on Thursday.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju will also take part in the event along with fitness icons Triathalon winner Milind Soman, Paralympian gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia and Afshan Ashiq a woman footballer from Jammu and Kashmir who now trains other girls in football.

“I am honoured to be a part of our Honourable Prime Minister's Fit India Dialogue where you can watch me talk about fitness and more.”Virat Kohli said this on his Twitter to share his enthusiasm for the event.

I am honoured to be a part of our Honourable Prime Minister's Fit India Dialogue where you can watch me talk about fitness and more. See you all! 😊 #NewIndiaFitIndia @narendramodi @PMOIndia https://t.co/WsIYFMk8I5 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 22, 2020

Milind Soman said: “I have been a proponent of doing simple things and therefore, in the presence of our Prime Minister, I will speak on simple ways to be healthy and fit at any age."

Will be good to hear this discussion ! Any particular question you would like to ask our hon Prime Minister @narendramodi or the other panelists about their own experiences with physical and mental health ? see you on 24th at 12noon #NewIndiaFitIndia pic.twitter.com/V8mqjKb2gw — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) September 22, 2020



“I'll be representing the Paralympic Committee of India at the Fit India Dialogue along with our Honourable PM Narendra Modiji,” Jhajharia said,

The Fit India Movement envisioned and launched by Prime Minister on August 29, 2019, has seen collective participation of more than 3.5 crore Indians in various events, with more than 2.5 crore participants in the Fit India Freedom Run that was launched on August 15, 2019, with a digital footprint of 30 crore people.

The Fit India Dialogue aims to draw ideas of health and fitness from citizens in taking the Fit India Movement forward.

Anyone can register for the event which will be shown live on DD News and DD India, and on online platforms, including Disney Hotstar.

