PM Narendra Modi Lauds Devendra Jhajharia, Sundar Gurjar For Epic Win At Tokyo Paralympics

Indian javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar have won silver and bronze medals respectively in the men's Standing Javelin (F46) event at the Tokyo Paralympics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called Devendra and Sundar to congratulate them on their medal-winning performances in the 2020 Games. Both players thanked PM Modi for sending his wishes.

According to news agency ANI, PM Modi acknowledged Devendra's effort and said, "Aap Maharana Pratap ji bhoomi se hain aur app bhala phekte ja rahe hain..(You belong to the land of Maharana Pratap and you continue to throw javelin very well)". PM Modi on his call to Sundar Gurjar said, "Apne sundar kaam kar diya..(You performed beautifully)".

PM Modi had already congratulated both players on social media for winning silver and bronze medals for their country. He also wished them well in their future endeavours.

India is overjoyed by the Bronze medal won by @SundarSGurjar. He has shown remarkable courage and dedication. Congratulations to him. Wishing him the very best. #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/irTIHefCoH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021

Superb performance by @DevJhajharia! One of our most experienced athletes wins a Silver medal. Devendra has been making India continuously proud. Congratulations to him. Best of luck for his future endeavours. #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/204B90fXbv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021

Devendra and Sundar bagged the silver and bronze medals after registering their personal best throws of 64.35 and 62.58 respectively. Sri Lanka's Dinesh Priyan Herath Mudiyanselage beat the Indians to win the gold medal as he shattered the world record with a throw of 67.79m.

Avani Lekhara scripts history

Earlier on Monday, Avani Lekhara made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win gold at the Paralympics. Lekhara fired her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1. Apart from Avani, discuss thrower Yogesh Kathuniya also ended up on the podium by winning the silver medal following a throw of 44.38m in his sixth and last attempt. PM Modi wished both players for their outstanding performance.

On Sunday, Indian paddler Bhavina Patel clinched silver at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as she lost to China's Zhou Ying by 3-0 in the Women's Singles Class 4 category. Indian discus thrower Vinod Kumar won a bronze medal for his country on the same day as he registered a throw of 19.91m in the F52 event. India has won a total of 7 medals so far at the Paralympic Games this year, including 1 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze.

Image: PTI/AP