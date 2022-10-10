Pooja Patel Stuns Everyone At National Games, First Athlete To Win Gold In Yogasana: WATCH

Gujarat's Pooja Patel on Sunday scripted history as she became the first athlete to win gold in Yogasana at the ongoing 36th National Games.

Yogasana is one of the five sports that has been included in the National Games for the first time in history. Pooja won the gold medal in Yogasana in the traditional category which also includes sports such as Kabaddi, Kho Kho, and Mallakhamba. Pooja has written her name in the history books with a flawless performance at the Games.

A video of Pooja performing Yogasana has been shared on Twitter by the official handle of All India Radio News. The video has garnered more than 60,000 views since being shared late on Sunday night. "Pooja Patel (Gujarat) wins Gold in Yogasana in Traditional category in #36thNationalGames 2022, being held in Gujarat," the caption of the post read.

36th National Games

The 36th edition of the National Games is taking place in six cities of Gujarat. The event began on September 29 and will end on October 12. Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar are the cities hosting the competition (only the track cycling event will take place in Delhi).

After the 2015 edition, the National Games are being held for the first time this year. The COVID-19 outbreak forced an extended postponement of the Games, which were originally scheduled to be held in 2020.

As far as the medal table of the 36th National Games is concerned, Services Sports Control Board is leading the chart with a total of 113 medals, including 51 gold, 33 silver, and 29 bronze. Haryana is second on the table with 95 medals (31 gold, 29 silver, 35 bronze), followed by Maharashtra (119), Karnataka (84), and Tamil Nadu (67). Maharashtra has fewer gold medals than Haryana, which is why it has been placed third on the table.

Image: All India Radio