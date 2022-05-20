President Kovind Lauds Nikhat Zareen For Women's World Boxing Championship Gold Win

Making the country proud, Nikhat Zareen bagged gold at the Women’s World Boxing Championship 2022 on Thursday. Following Zareen's historic gold medal win, President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated the 25-year-old and said that the nation was proud of her. Zareen registered an emphatic 5-0 win over Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the flyweight category (52 kg) to become only the fifth Indian woman to win a boxing gold.

President Kovind on Friday morning took to social media to congratulate the boxing champion from Telangana for the historic feat. Lauding Nikhat Zareen for her gold medal win at the Women’s World Boxing Championship 2022, the President said that her success would motivate the country’s youth. “Heartiest congratulations to Nikhat Zareen for the gold medal at Women’s World Boxing Championship,” President Kovind tweeted.

“The nation is proud of her. I am confident that her success will motivate our youth, especially girls to realise their dreams. I wish she continues bringing laurels to the country,” he further added.

PM Modi lauds Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen gold win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Zareen for making the people of the country proud by clinching the gold medal. Hailing the victory of the Indian boxers, PM Modi wrote in a tweet, "Our boxers have made us proud! Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for a fantastic Gold medal win at the Women's World Boxing Championship." He further congratulated Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda for their Bronze medal wins at the competition.

Women World Boxing Championship 2022

Telangana boxer Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen won the Women's World Championships in Istanbul with a 5-0 victory over Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the flyweight (52kg) final. The Nikhat Zareen vs Jutamas Jitpong final came to end as the Indian boxer beat her Thai opponent to win via unanimous verdict with judges scoring the bout 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28 in her favour.

Zareen who is a 2019 Asian Championship bronze medallist became only the fifth Indian boxer to be crowned world champion with this win. The other pugilists who have won the world title include six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006) and Lekha KC (2006).

Image: ANI/ PTI