Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Schedule Announced: U Mumba To Face Bengaluru Bulls In 1st Match

The Pro Kabaddi League will be back after a years absence with Bengaluru set to host the entire season of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021. The PKL 2021 will begin on December 22, 2021, at 7:30 PM. The entire season will be conducted at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre without spectators.

As per the release keeping the health and safety of players in mind during the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 season, Mashal Sports will be undertaking the task of converting the entire venue at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre into a single integrated and secure bio-bubble. With this unique setup, all 12 teams will be staying and playing at the same venue.

Earlier the PKL 2021 Player Auctions were conducted on August 29-31 in Mumbai. As per the schedule, U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls will be the first match of the PKL 2021 season. As a special format for PKL 2021Season 8, Triple Header matches has been scheduled on the first 4 days.

PKL 2021 Match timings

Match 1- Starts 7:30 PM IST

Match 2- Starts 8:30 PM IST

Match 3- Starts 9:30 PM IST

A Look at the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 schedule

Dates Day Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 December 22 Wednesday Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha December 23 Thursday Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates December 24 Friday U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants December 25 Saturday Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers December 26 Sunday Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors December 27 Monday Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba U.P.Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers December 28 Tuesday Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers December 29 Wednesday Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants December 30 Thursday Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls December 31 Friday Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors January 1 Saturday U Mumba vs UP Yoddha Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas January 2 Sunday Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls January 3 Monday Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates January 4 Tuesday Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba U.P Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas

Dates Day Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 January 5 Wednesday Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans January 6 Thursday Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers January 7 Friday Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan January 8 Saturday U.P Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates January 9 Sunday Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha January 10 Monday Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi January 11 Tuesday Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants January 12 Wednesday Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls January 13 Thursday Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan January 14 Friday Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls January 15 Saturday Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi U.P Yoddha vs Telugu Titans U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors January 16 Sunday Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls January 17 Monday Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors January 18 Tuesday Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba January 19 Wednesday Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans January 20 Thursday Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants TBC vs TBC

Image: PKL.com