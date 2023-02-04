Last Updated:

Prime Volleyball League 2023: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming, Date, Venue And More

Know all the details regarding the Pro Volleyball League 2023: Full Schedule, teams, Live Streaming, Date, Venue, and much more.

Prateek Arya
Pro Volleyball League Season 2

provolleyballindia Instagram


The second season of the Prime Volleyball League is set to begin today. The previous season did not facilitate the entry of fans however, this time the narrative has changed as fans will be allowed to enter the stadiums and enjoy the action. Defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts will commence the proceedings of the new season. Thety will face Bengaluru Torpedos at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

The tournament will be played across three different venues this year. The first leg of the tournament will start at Bengaluru from 4th February (Today). Till 12th February, Thursday Matches will be played at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium. Following that the action will shift to Hyderabad and the final leg will be played at Kochi. 

With the addition of Mumbai Meteors, the league will feature a total of 8 teams. The other teams that will contest for the championship are: Kolkata Thunderbolts, Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Hyderabad Black Hawks.

Squads 

Ahmedabad Defenders: Attackers: Shon T John (R), S Santosh (R), Andrew Kohut James (F), Nandhagopal S, Blockers: Danial Moatazedi (F), L M Manoj, Parth Patel Universal: Angamuthu, Harsh Chaudhary, Setters: Aswath, Muthusamy (R) Libero: T Shrikant

Bengaluru Torpedoes: Attackers: Alireza Abalooch (F), Sebastian Giraldo (F), Sethu TR, Nisam Muhammed A, Pankaj Sharma (R),
Blockers: Mujeeb MC, Jishnu PV, Sudheer Shetty, Universal: Ibin Jose Setters: Gokulnath, Vinayak Rokhade (R), Libero: B Midhun Kumar (R)

Calicut Heroes: Attackers: Matt Hilling (F), M Ashwin Raj, Chirag Yadav, Abil Krishnan (R), Blockers: Jose Antonio Sandoval Rojas (F), Lavmeet Katariya, Shafeeque Rahman, Universal: Ansab O, Jerome Vinith (R), Setters: Mohan Ukkrapandian, Sushil Kumar, Libero: Prabakaran

Chennai Blitz Attackers: Moyo Audran (F), Renato Mendes (F), Mohamed Riyazudeen, Raman Kumar, Naveen Raja Jacob (R), Blockers: Tushar Laware, Y V Sita Rama Raju, Akhin GS (R), Universal: Jobin Varghese Setters: Prasanna Raja AA, Pinamma Prashant (R)

Hyderabad Black Hawks: Attackers: Carlos Andres Llanos Zamora (F), Varun G S, Ashamatullah, Hemanth P, Guru Prasanth (R) Blockers: Trent O’Dea (F), Saurabh Maan, John Joseph E J (R) Universal: Arun Zacharias Siby Setters: Ranjit Singh, Lal Sujan MV Libero: Anand K (R)

Kochi Blue Spikers: Attackers: Eduardo Romay (F), Rohit Kumar, George Antony, Aswin Rag VT, Erin Varghese (R) Blockers: Walter Da Cruz Neto (F), Fayis NK, Dushyanth GN (R) Universal: Jibin Sebastian, Setters: Vipul Kumar, Pavan Ramesh Libero: C Venu (R)

Kolkata Thunderbolts Attackers: Cody Caldwell (F), Rahul K, Anush, Suryansh Tomar, Blockers: Deepesh Sinha, Abhilash Chaudhary, Ashwal Rai (R), Jose Verdi (F) Universal: Vinit Kumar (R) Setters: Hariharan V, Janshad U (R) Libero: Hari Prasad B S

Mumbai Meteors: Attackers: Hiroshi Centelles (F), Brandon Greenway (F), Anu James (R), Hardeep Singh, Amit Gulia Blockers: Karthik A, Rohith P, Shameem (R) Universal: Abdul Raheem Setters: Jithin N, Aravindhan S (R) Libero: Ratheesh C K

Schedule

DATE    MATCHES    VENUE    TIME (IST)
FEBRUARY 4    Benglauru Torpedoes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts    Bengaluru    7 PM
FEBRUARY 5    Mumbai Meteors vs Calicut Heroes    Bengaluru    7 PM
FEBRUARY 6    Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Blackhawks    Bengaluru    7 PM
FEBRUARY 7    Kochi Blue Spikers vs Chennai Blitz    Bengaluru    7 PM
FEBRUARY 8    Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Blackhawks    Bengaluru    7 PM
FEBRUARY 9    Ahmedabad Defenders vs Benglauru Torpedoes    Bengaluru    7 PM
FEBRUARY 10    Chennai Blitz vs Mumbai Meteors    Bengaluru    7 PM
FEBRUARY 11    Calicut Heroes vs Hyderabad Blackhawks    Bengaluru    7 PM
FEBRUARY 12    Mumbai Meteors vs Benglauru Torpedoes    Bengaluru    7 PM
FEBRUARY 12    Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers    Bengaluru    9:30 PM
FEBRUARY 15    Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Kochi Blue Spikers    Hyderabad    7 PM
FEBRUARY 16    Benglauru Torpedoes vs Chennai Blitz    Hyderabad    7 PM
FEBRUARY 16    Calicut Heroes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts    Hyderabad    9:30 PM
FEBRUARY 17    Ahmedabad Defenders vs Mumbai Meteors    Hyderabad    7 PM
FEBRUARY 17    Benglauru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers    Hyderabad    9:30 PM
FEBRUARY 18    Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Chennai Blitz    Hyderabad    7 PM
FEBRUARY 19    Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz    Hyderabad    7 PM
FEBRUARY 20    Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Mumbai Meteors    Hyderabad    7 PM
FEBRUARY 20    Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes    Hyderabad    9:30 PM
FEBRUARY 21    Calicut Heroes vs Chennai Blitz    Hyderabad    7 PM
FEBRUARY 24    Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Benglauru Torpedoes    Kochi    7 PM
FEBRUARY 25    Kochi Blue Spikers vs Calicut Heroes    Kochi    7 PM
FEBRUARY 26    Kochi Blue Spikers vs Ahmedabad Defenders    Kochi    7 PM
FEBRUARY 26    Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Mumbai Meteors    Kochi    9:30 PM
FEBRUARY 27    Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Chennai Blitz    Kochi    7 PM
FEBRUARY 28    Benglauru Torpedoes vs Calicut Heroes    Kochi    7 PM
MARCH 1    Mumbai Meteors vs Kochi Blue Spikers    Kochi    7 PM
MARCH 2    Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Ahmedabad Defenders    Kochi    7 PM
MARCH 3    Semifinal 1    Kochi    7 PM
MARCH 4    Semifinal 2    Kochi    7 PM
MARCH 5    Final    Kochi    7 PM

Where to watch the LIVE streaming of Pro Volleyball League 2023?

Watch the LIVE coverage of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League 2023 on Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam) channels from 4th February 2023.

