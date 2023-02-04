Prime Volleyball League 2023: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming, Date, Venue And More

The second season of the Prime Volleyball League is set to begin today. The previous season did not facilitate the entry of fans however, this time the narrative has changed as fans will be allowed to enter the stadiums and enjoy the action. Defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts will commence the proceedings of the new season. Thety will face Bengaluru Torpedos at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

The tournament will be played across three different venues this year. The first leg of the tournament will start at Bengaluru from 4th February (Today). Till 12th February, Thursday Matches will be played at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium. Following that the action will shift to Hyderabad and the final leg will be played at Kochi.

With the addition of Mumbai Meteors, the league will feature a total of 8 teams. The other teams that will contest for the championship are: Kolkata Thunderbolts, Ahmedabad Defenders, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Calicut Heroes, Chennai Blitz, Hyderabad Black Hawks.

Squads

Ahmedabad Defenders: Attackers: Shon T John (R), S Santosh (R), Andrew Kohut James (F), Nandhagopal S, Blockers: Danial Moatazedi (F), L M Manoj, Parth Patel Universal: Angamuthu, Harsh Chaudhary, Setters: Aswath, Muthusamy (R) Libero: T Shrikant

Bengaluru Torpedoes: Attackers: Alireza Abalooch (F), Sebastian Giraldo (F), Sethu TR, Nisam Muhammed A, Pankaj Sharma (R),

Blockers: Mujeeb MC, Jishnu PV, Sudheer Shetty, Universal: Ibin Jose Setters: Gokulnath, Vinayak Rokhade (R), Libero: B Midhun Kumar (R)

Calicut Heroes: Attackers: Matt Hilling (F), M Ashwin Raj, Chirag Yadav, Abil Krishnan (R), Blockers: Jose Antonio Sandoval Rojas (F), Lavmeet Katariya, Shafeeque Rahman, Universal: Ansab O, Jerome Vinith (R), Setters: Mohan Ukkrapandian, Sushil Kumar, Libero: Prabakaran

Chennai Blitz Attackers: Moyo Audran (F), Renato Mendes (F), Mohamed Riyazudeen, Raman Kumar, Naveen Raja Jacob (R), Blockers: Tushar Laware, Y V Sita Rama Raju, Akhin GS (R), Universal: Jobin Varghese Setters: Prasanna Raja AA, Pinamma Prashant (R)

Hyderabad Black Hawks: Attackers: Carlos Andres Llanos Zamora (F), Varun G S, Ashamatullah, Hemanth P, Guru Prasanth (R) Blockers: Trent O’Dea (F), Saurabh Maan, John Joseph E J (R) Universal: Arun Zacharias Siby Setters: Ranjit Singh, Lal Sujan MV Libero: Anand K (R)

Kochi Blue Spikers: Attackers: Eduardo Romay (F), Rohit Kumar, George Antony, Aswin Rag VT, Erin Varghese (R) Blockers: Walter Da Cruz Neto (F), Fayis NK, Dushyanth GN (R) Universal: Jibin Sebastian, Setters: Vipul Kumar, Pavan Ramesh Libero: C Venu (R)

Kolkata Thunderbolts Attackers: Cody Caldwell (F), Rahul K, Anush, Suryansh Tomar, Blockers: Deepesh Sinha, Abhilash Chaudhary, Ashwal Rai (R), Jose Verdi (F) Universal: Vinit Kumar (R) Setters: Hariharan V, Janshad U (R) Libero: Hari Prasad B S

Mumbai Meteors: Attackers: Hiroshi Centelles (F), Brandon Greenway (F), Anu James (R), Hardeep Singh, Amit Gulia Blockers: Karthik A, Rohith P, Shameem (R) Universal: Abdul Raheem Setters: Jithin N, Aravindhan S (R) Libero: Ratheesh C K

Schedule

DATE MATCHES VENUE TIME (IST)

FEBRUARY 4 Benglauru Torpedoes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts Bengaluru 7 PM

FEBRUARY 5 Mumbai Meteors vs Calicut Heroes Bengaluru 7 PM

FEBRUARY 6 Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Blackhawks Bengaluru 7 PM

FEBRUARY 7 Kochi Blue Spikers vs Chennai Blitz Bengaluru 7 PM

FEBRUARY 8 Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Blackhawks Bengaluru 7 PM

FEBRUARY 9 Ahmedabad Defenders vs Benglauru Torpedoes Bengaluru 7 PM

FEBRUARY 10 Chennai Blitz vs Mumbai Meteors Bengaluru 7 PM

FEBRUARY 11 Calicut Heroes vs Hyderabad Blackhawks Bengaluru 7 PM

FEBRUARY 12 Mumbai Meteors vs Benglauru Torpedoes Bengaluru 7 PM

FEBRUARY 12 Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers Bengaluru 9:30 PM

FEBRUARY 15 Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Kochi Blue Spikers Hyderabad 7 PM

FEBRUARY 16 Benglauru Torpedoes vs Chennai Blitz Hyderabad 7 PM

FEBRUARY 16 Calicut Heroes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts Hyderabad 9:30 PM

FEBRUARY 17 Ahmedabad Defenders vs Mumbai Meteors Hyderabad 7 PM

FEBRUARY 17 Benglauru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers Hyderabad 9:30 PM

FEBRUARY 18 Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Chennai Blitz Hyderabad 7 PM

FEBRUARY 19 Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz Hyderabad 7 PM

FEBRUARY 20 Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Mumbai Meteors Hyderabad 7 PM

FEBRUARY 20 Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes Hyderabad 9:30 PM

FEBRUARY 21 Calicut Heroes vs Chennai Blitz Hyderabad 7 PM

FEBRUARY 24 Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Benglauru Torpedoes Kochi 7 PM

FEBRUARY 25 Kochi Blue Spikers vs Calicut Heroes Kochi 7 PM

FEBRUARY 26 Kochi Blue Spikers vs Ahmedabad Defenders Kochi 7 PM

FEBRUARY 26 Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Mumbai Meteors Kochi 9:30 PM

FEBRUARY 27 Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Chennai Blitz Kochi 7 PM

FEBRUARY 28 Benglauru Torpedoes vs Calicut Heroes Kochi 7 PM

MARCH 1 Mumbai Meteors vs Kochi Blue Spikers Kochi 7 PM

MARCH 2 Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Ahmedabad Defenders Kochi 7 PM

MARCH 3 Semifinal 1 Kochi 7 PM

MARCH 4 Semifinal 2 Kochi 7 PM

MARCH 5 Final Kochi 7 PM

Where to watch the LIVE streaming of Pro Volleyball League 2023?

Watch the LIVE coverage of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League 2023 on Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) & Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam) channels from 4th February 2023.