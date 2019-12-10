Vladimir Putin Confirms Russia Will Challenge WADA's 'politically Motivated' Ban

Russian President Vladimir Putin has commented on the recent ban by World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Russian athletes. WADA had banned all athletes from the country from participating in multi-sporting events. This means that athletes would not be able to participate in the Tokyo Olympics to be held after eight months, under the Russian flag.

BREAKING: Russia have been banned from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/mojFHOpibs — Goal (@goal) December 9, 2019

Russia will appeal against the ban: Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin has reportedly stated that Russia will appeal against WADA’s ban on athletes. Putin asserted that the decision was politically influenced and was against the spirit of sport. Putin commented on the issue while in France on the sidelines of his meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

WADA’s Executive Committee had decided to impose this ban after it was proved that Russia had been non-compliant and had manipulated the laboratory data that they had handed over to investigators in January 2019. However, athletes could still participate in major events if they could prove that they are untainted by the doping scandal. This will allow such athletes to compete under a neutral flag.

Russia to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

An official linked to WADA had stated that Russia could participate in the 2022 World Cup qualification campaign, despite receiving a four-year ban. Jonathan Taylor, chairman of WADA's Compliance Review Committee, had stated that since the qualifiers do not decide the world champions, Russia could participate. However, Russia's participation in the World Cup, even if they qualify, remains in doubt.

Russia can participate in Euro 2020

WADA, while imposing the ban, had stated that RUSADA (Russian Anti-Doping Agency) had 21 days to appeal against their decision. The appeal will be referred to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). If the decision is not overturned by CAS, Russia will be banned from all the major sporting events apart from the Euro 2020. The European competition is to be hosted across major European cities including St Petersburg as UEFA is not referred to as a major event organisation with regards to the European football governing body's rulings on anti-doping breaching.

(With inputs from agencies)

