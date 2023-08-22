R Ashwin Commends Praggnanandhaa After Reaching FIDE WC Final, Calls Him 'an Inspiration'

In a remarkable turn of events, Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on Monday advanced to the final of the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023. His astounding victory over world number 3 Fabiano Caruana in Baku, Azerbaijan, has garnered widespread astonishment. This young talent's steady ascent in the realm of chess has been nothing short of impressive, and he is now poised to face off against world number 1, Magnus Carlsen, in the championship clash.

Ashwin congratulates Praggnanandhaa for reaching Chess World Cup final

Notably, at just 18 years old, R Praggnanandhaa became the second Indian chess player, following the esteemed Viswanathan Anand, to reach the final of the Chess World Cup. His achievement, secured through a brilliant tie-break triumph, resonates as a fitting tribute to his dedication.

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took to social media to express his admiration for the chess prodigy. He lauded Praggnanandhaa's exceptional journey, describing him as an inspiration to many and extending his appreciation to the entire support system behind the young talent.

Congratulations @rpragchess on your wonderful run to the final👏👏.



What a journey and you are an inspiration to many.

Well done to your entire support system too 👍🏻👍🏻 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 22, 2023

Following Praggnanandhaa's semi-final victory, Viswanathan Anand himself took to social media to commend the effort. The chess legend celebrated Praggnanandhaa's journey to the final of the prestigious tournament. Interestingly, Anand remains the only Indian player to have ever won the Chess World Cup. He did it on two consecutive occasions in 2000 and 2002.

Pragg goes through to the final! He beats Fabiano Caruana in the tiebreak and will face Magnus Carlsen now.



What a performance!@FIDE_chess #FIDEWorldCup2023 — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) August 21, 2023

Praggnanandhaa's path to the semi-finals included a dramatic sudden-death tie-break victory against fellow Indian player Arjun Erigaisi. This win secured his spot in the semifinals. One of Praggnanandhaa's most memorable moments of the FIDE World Cup was his impressive upset against American grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura in the fourth round.

