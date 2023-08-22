With Praggnanandhaa's rise as India's new Chess jewel, the country where the game originated has turned its attention towards the new star. Wishes are pouring in from every part for the 18-year-old, as the final frontier in the form of Magnus Carlsen awaits him. Praggnanandhaa has done the once precedented and will face the 5-time World Champion Magnus Carlsen in the final of the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023. The first classical between Pragg vs Carlsen ended in a dra3w. Now all eyes are on the second classical game. The second classical match between the finalists will take place on August 23, 2023.

3 things you need to know

India's R Praggnanandhaa has reached the final of the FIDE Chess World Cup 2023

Pragg will face Magnus Carlsen in the final of the FIDE World Cup

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, 2nd classical will be held today

India's new chess champion on the rise

The Chess World Cup 2023 has proven to be the tournament where the world witnessed India's next chess generation going to the fore and reaching an extent. D Gukesh, Arjun Eregaisi, and veteran Vidit Gujarathi reached the last 8, and Praggnanandhaa veneered the campaign for India by advancing. He has already made it to the candidates' tournament and is one step away from becoming the Chess World Cup winner for India after Vishwanathan Anand.

Praggnanandhaa: "I didn't expect to play Magnus in this tournament at all because the only way I could play him was in the final, and I didn't expect to be in the final… I will just try to give my best and see how it goes!" #FIDEWorldCup pic.twitter.com/pRBLBepxzB — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 21, 2023

While he may lift the trophy today or tomorrow (tie-breaks), he certainly has lifted the interest of millions towards the game again. Today, the final will continue and people who are awake to the emergence of Praggnanandhaa would like to tune into the match to watch the fate of his. Is destiny already written in golden words for Pragg? Will he be able to conquer world number one after successfully beating world number two and three? The climax will begin today. As per the structure of the tournament, the two will first lock horns in the classical round, and upon stalemate position in both matches, the contest will move to tie-breaks.

When to watch R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 final live?

The second classical game between Pragg and Magnus will be played today (August 23, 2023). The board action will start at 4:30 PM IST.

How to watch R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 final live in India?

The R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 final will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of FIDE Chess.

How to watch R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen FIDE Chess World Cup 2023 final live in any other part of the world?

Since YouTube is present in most countries, therefore, one can tune into the official YouTube channel of FIDE Chess, wherever you are at the scheduled time, to watch the match live.