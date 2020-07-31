Racing Sensation Akhil Rabindra Retained By Aston Martin Racing Academy

Young sensation Akhil Rabindra, who is touted to be the next generation racer from India will look to build on his strong 2019 season in Europe as he has been retained by one of the best racing academies in the world --- AMR academy for the 2020 season as well.

Last year, he became the only Asian to make it to the AMR Driver Academy.

“I am extremely excited and delighted to be on the AMR Driver Academy again this year. Last year was a very strong year where I went from strength to strength. This year my focus is to build further on last year's success and get the junior contract at the end of the year. I look forward to the season starting and getting on the podium again. I would like to thank my sponsors, ASM Technologies, SmartFix& Forms and Gears for their continued support and faith in my dream," Akhil reacted after the announcement.

He will be among 12 elite drivers from around the world to undergo a year of training and assessment with the AMR team in the United Kingdom. At the end of the calendar year, the best performer will land a contract of a junior driver in 2021, with the factory Aston Martin Racing team.

Akhil achieved a total of four podiums including the first-ever podium for the brand-new AMR Vantage GT4 in Mugello showing his and the car's capability.

Akhil made his debut with Aston Martin in the United States of America where he participated in the IMSA putting up a strong performance in the qualification races. His qualification pole position and P3 in Road Atlanta and Road America respectively was followed by achieving a top 6 finish in Laguna Seca.

Akhil with his New Aston Martin Vantage GT4 also secured a 2nd place finish in the 2019 24H GT Series European, held at the Mugello Circuit Italy, in March. He then won in the 2019 24H GT Series European at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps Belgium the following month, following that up with two more podium finishes- the 2nd place in Race-1 of the GT4 European Series at Brands Hatch UK in May and a 3rd place in the GT4 class at 2019 24H GT Series European held at the Brno Circuit in the Czech Republic.

