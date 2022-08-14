Rakesh Jhunjhunwala No More: Virender Sehwag Pays Tribute To 'Big Bull' Of Dalal Market

The nation woke up to the unfortunate demise of billionaire business magnate and veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on Sunday morning. Famously referred to as the ‘Big Bull of Dalal street’ and ‘King of Bull Market’, Jhunjhunwala breathed his last on Sunday morning, and passed away at the age of 62. While the unfortunate news of his demise took the entire nation by storm, many prominent Indian personalities expressed their condolences on social media.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was one of the first sports personalities in India to react to the unfortunate news. Sehwag took to his official Twitter handle on Monday morning and mentioned that this was the end of an era. Sehwag also expressed his condolences to the family and loved ones of Jhunjhunwala.

Virender Sehwag pays tribute to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

“End of an Era as the Big Bull of the Dalal Street, #RakeshJhunjhunwala passes away. Condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti,” the Indian cricket legend wrote on Twitter.

Jhunjhunwala was reportedly confined to a wheelchair for a long time and had multiple health ailments. He was declared dead by the doctors at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday morning, after being brought to the hospital at 6:45 AM. While his demise has sent a shockwave through the entire nation, his legacy will certainly inspire generations to come.

Interesting details about Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s life

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was born on July 5, 1960, to a Rajasthani family, and grew up in Mumbai. His father used to work as an Income Tax Commissioner. He enrolled at the Chartered Accountants Institute of India after graduating from Sydenham College and went on to become one of the most renowned investors in India. As of July 2022, Jhunjhunwala was said to have an estimated net worth of $5.5 Billion, making him the 36th wealthiest man in India.

The ace investor also served as the chairman of Aptech Limited and Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd and was on the board of directors for several companies. These companies are, Prime Focus Ltd, Geojit Financial Services, Bilcare Ltd, Praj Industries Ltd, Provogue India Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd, Innovasynth Technologies Ltd, Mid Day Multimedia Ltd, Nagarjuna Construction Company Ltd, Viceroy Hotels Ltd, and Tops Security Ltd. His most recent endeavour was co-founding the Indian airline Akasa Air, which took its first flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on August 7.