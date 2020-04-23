Rakuten Monkeys Vs Chinatrust Brothers Live Streaming Details, Team News, CPBL Live

Taiwan Beer will take on Jeoutai Technology in the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan on Thursday. The match will be played on April 23, 2020, and will begin at 4:05 PM IST. Here are the Rakuten Monkeys vs Chinatrust Brothers live streaming details and Rakuten Monkeys vs Chinatrust Brothers team news.

Rakuten Monkeys vs Chinatrust Brothers live streaming: Hu-Chin Lung in the limelight

Rakuten Monkeys vs Chinatrust Brothers live streaming and preview

Rakuten Monkeys have won all six of their Chinese Professional Baseball League matches this season. They sit comfortably at the top of the league table. Meanwhile, Chinatrust Brothers are at the bottom of the points table with just two victories from the seven matches they have played this season.

Rakuten Monkeys vs Chinatrust Brothers live streaming details

There will be no Rakuten Monkeys vs Chinatrust Brothers live streaming in India. Just like MLB TV, there is a paid-online streaming service called CPBL TV. The streaming service costs $35 a year and provides live streaming and video-on-demand service for CPBL games.

Competition: Chinese Professional Baseball League

Game: Rakuten Monkeys vs Chinatrust Brothers

Date and Time: April 23, 2020, 4:05 PM IST

Venue: Taiwan

Rakuten Monkeys vs Chinatrust Brothers team news

Rakuten Monkeys vs Chinatrust Brothers team news: Rakuten Monkeys squad

Chen Chen-Wei, Lan Yin-Lun, Cheng Chin, Chan Chih-Yao, Yu Te-Lung, Chu Yu-Hsien, Lin Li, Chen Chun-Hsiu, Kuo Yen-Wen, Lin Cheng-Fei, Lin Chih-Ping, Kuo Yung-Wei, Wang Yi-Cheng, Weng Wei-Chun, Ryan Carpenter, Elih Villanueva, Chen Yu-Hsun, Huang Tzu-Peng, Chiang Kuo-Chien, Su Chun-Chang, Wang Yao-Lin, Lin Po-Yu, Lin Yi-Hsiang, Lin Hung-Yu, Liao Chien-Fu, Liu Shih-Hao

Rakuten Monkeys vs Chinatrust Brothers team news: Chinatrust Brothers squad

Chan Tzu-Hsien, Chen Wen-Chieh, Chen Tzu-Hao, Chang Chih-Hao, Lin Shu-Yi, Chou Szu-Chi, Wang Wei-Chen, Lin Chih-Sheng, Wu Tung-Jung, Chiang Kun-Yu, Yueh Tung-Hua, Su Wei-Ta, Pan Chih-Fang, Hsu Chi-Hung, Esmil Rogers, Ariel Miranda, José De Paula, Liao Yi-Chung, Huang En-Sih, Lee Chen-Chang, Tsai Chi-Che, Wu Chun-Wei, Cheng Kai-Wen, Peng Shih-Ying, Hsieh Jung-Hao, Chou Lei, Huang Chun-Sheng, Kao Yu-Chieh

