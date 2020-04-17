MLB Could Ask Players To Take Additional Pay Cuts Despite Prorated Salaries Agreement

The outbreak of coronavirus in US has seen all major sporting activities suspended to contain the spread of the deadly pandemic. The MLB season was scheduled to kick off on March 26 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis in the US. With no baseball action, the MLB could ask players to take another pay cut in the MLB salaries to support the losses. MLB is planning to schedule the entire 2020 season in Arizona or Florida behind closed doors, which will mean a further dent in revenue from gate receipts.

Also Read: When will MLB start? Arizona Governor Keen On State Hosting 2020 Season With All 30 Teams At 'right Time'

MLB pay cut: MLB could propose further cut in MLB salaries if games are played behind closed doors

According to The Athletic, the MLB could hold talks with the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) over a further reduction in MLB salaries if games are played without fans. The MLB and MLBPA had agreed on a player compensation last month after the outbreak of coronavirus in US and the subsequent lockdown of facilities. Players were given their MLB salaries on a pro-rata basis, while the Players Association has been given $170 million as part of the agreement, which will not have to be returned if the 2020 season is cancelled according to CBS Sports. While the MLBPA considers the MLB pay cut matter done with the agreement, a league spokesperson reportedly said that the deal was signed considering the possibility of the season resuming with fans in the stadium and the agreement makes it clear.

We have updated this story again, with union reaction. Union and MLB differ on what their most recent agreement said regarding salaries for players in games with no fans. https://t.co/nsl2HTYdiF — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 16, 2020

Also Read: When will MLB start? Players, Managers Intrigued By MLB's All-Arizona Option

MLB pay cut: New York governor Andrew Cuomo references potential cut in MLB salaries

On Wednesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made an appearance on CNN and spoke on the MLB pay cut matter citing a conversation with New York Mets owner Jeff Wilpon. Cuomo added that the economics will change with no fans in the stadium and MLB will have to deal with the players. Super agent Scott Boras, who represents giants like Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg and Anthony Rendon spoke to The Athletic and said that the agreement was signed in good faith keeping in mind the possibility of MLB games in empty stadiums.

Also Read: Coronavirus in US: Astros Ace Verlander Resumes Throwing After Groin Surgery

Also Read: Coronavirus in US: President Donald Trump Believes American Sports Could Resume Behind Closed Doors