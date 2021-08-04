Ravi Dahiya Overcame Kazak Opponent's Full-jawed Bite To Guarantee India An Olympics Medal

In a massive turnaround, India's wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya stormed into the finals of the men's freestyle 57 kg category at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev in the semi-finals at Makuhari Messe Hall A, Mat B on Wednesday. The Indian wrestler defeated his opponent by fall. Ravi Kumar Dahiya will now contest the finals on Thursday and he is the first to enter the final since wrestler Sushil Kumar in 2012.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya bitten by Kazak opponent Nurislam Sanayev

In the first period, Ravi Kumar Dahiya managed to take a 2-1 lead and in the second period, the pressure was entirely on Nurislam Sanayev. However, Sanayev bounced back strongly in the second period and he quickly eradicated Dahiya's lead. In fact, there was a time when Sanayev was leading by 9-2 with less than two minutes to go for the match. However, Dahiya made a massive turn-around and shocked Kazakhstan's wrestler by defeating him via pia down. However, when Daiya made the turnaround and locked Sanayev in his grip to pin him, the Kazak wrestler bit Dahiya's arm so that would not pin him. Still, Dahiya did not lose his grip and finally, the wrestler went into the final.

Virender Sehwag calls Kazak wrestler 'disgraceful'

India's former cricketer Virender Sehwag took to his Twitter and lashed out at Sanayev for using a 'disgraceful' tactic in order to win the match. Read here what Virender Sehwag Wrote:

How unfair is this , couldn’t hit our #RaviDahiya ‘s spirit, so bit his hand. Disgraceful Kazakh looser Nurislam Sanayev.

Ghazab Ravi , bahut seena chaunda kiya aapne #Wrestling

Ravi Dahiya's village erupts in joy as he storms into the Olympic final

Celebration broke out in wrestler Ravi Dahiya's native village on Wednesday after he stormed into the finals of the Tokyo Games to assure India of a fourth Olympic medal. On Wednesday, August 2, became only the second Indian wrestler to qualify for the title clash at the Olympic Games, when he sensationally turned around the 57 kg semifinal bout by pinning Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev.

Soon his family and natives of the 'Nahri' village erupted in joy as they recalled Dahiya's passion for the sport and strong determination to achieve success at the highest level. "Ravi will win gold, I am confident.I cannot express happiness in words."Dahiya's father Rakesh was in a jubilant mood and said as reported by PTI.

The fourth-seeded Indian was trailing 2-9 when Sanayev effected a few 'fitley' (leg lace) moves to pull ahead but as the clock ticked away, Dahiya regrouped and got hold of his rival with a double leg attack that resulted in a victory by fall. "He had promised the family that he will bring Olympic gold," said Rakesh, recalling the hard work his son has put in for years to achieve success at the Olympic level.

He said since age six, he had started wrestling in a village Akhara. Later, he went to Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi. Rakesh recalled carrying milk and butter to Chhatrasal Stadium, an hour's drive from the village, each day to ensure that his son got the best diet.

