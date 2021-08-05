Ravi Dahiya Vs Zavur Uguev Live Streaming: How To Watch Wrestling Gold Medal Match LIVE

India's Ravi Dahiya is on the cusp of making history at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 when he takes the mat to face world champion Zavur Uguev of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) with a shot at the Olympic gold. The Ravi Dahiya gold medal match in the 57kg freestyle category will be taking place on Thursday, August 5. Here's a look at How to watch Olympics wrestling events live, Ravi Kumar Dahiya final timing and Ravi Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev Live Streaming details.

Wrestling fans in India who want to watch Ravi Dahiya gold medal match can catch the action on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages. For Ravi Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev Live Streaming fans can go to Sony LIV app. The Ravi Kumar Dahiya final timing will be 4:20 PM IST.

RAVI ADVANCES TO FINAL!! Ravi Dahiya advances to the Final of Men's freestyle 57 Kg by Victory by fall (VFA) against Nurislam Sanayev. With this India is guaranteed their 4th medal in Tokyo2020



With this India is guaranteed their 4th medal in #Tokyo2020#Wrestling#Olympics#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/AnyB1Hld9I — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 4, 2021

Ravi Dahiya gold medal match preview

Ravi Kumar Dahiya became India’s second wrestler to qualify for the final of the wrestling event at the Olympics after he defeated Kazakhstan’s Nurislam Sanayev in the semi-finals on Wednesday. ​​Sushil Kumar is the first Indian wrestler to reach the final at the Olympics. He did so at the 2012 London Olympics, where he lost to Japan’s Tatsuhiro Yonemitsu and settled for a silver medal in the 66kg final. If Ravi Dahiya manages to win the gold medal then he will become only the second individual Olympic champion after Abhinav Bindra.

Dahiya who started the event strongly was almost knocked out in the semifinal by Sanayev however he turned a deficit of 9-2 in the last 10 seconds by pinning the Kazakhistan wrestler and making it to the final on his debut Olympics. Zavur Uguev’s only close match came in the quarter-finals against Uzbekistan’s Gulomjon Abdullaev, who lost out on criteria. (a set of rules that decides the winner of the match in case the wrestlers end up tied on points). The last time these two wrestlers faced each other it was Ravi Dahiya who lost to Zavur Uguev in the semi-finals of the 2019 world championships in the final seconds of the bout. This should be yet another hard-fought battle.

Image: AP