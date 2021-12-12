Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid Live Stream: How To Watch Madrid Derby In India, US And UK?

After a thrilling week of UEFA Champions League action, the La Liga is back this weekend with leaders Real Madrid looking to extend their lead at the top with a win over arch-rivals Atletico Madrid. The Madrid Derby will begin live at 1:30 AM IST on December 13, from the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Real Madrid currently lead the La Liga standings with 39 points, five points ahead of second-placed Sevilla. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are in fourth place with 29 points, just one point off third-placed Real Betis, having played a game less.

Ahead of what promises to be another exhilarating clash in Spain's top flight, here is a look at how to watch La Liga live in India, the US, and the UK, and the Madrid Derby live streaming details.

Madrid Derby live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch La Liga live in India can tune in to MTV or VH1. As for the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live streaming, fans can tune in to the Voot Select app or website. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the match on the social media handles of both teams and La Liga.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live can tune in to Premier Sports 1 or La Liga TV. As for the Madrid Derby live streaming, fans can tune in to the Premier Player app. The match will commence live at 9:00 PM BST on Sunday, December 12.

Madrid Derby live streaming details in the US

Unfortunately, the live telecast of La Liga matches will not be available in the United States. However, fans can watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live streaming on ESPN+. The Madrid Derby is set to kick-off live at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 12.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid team news

Real Madrid predicted starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Casemiro; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Atletico Madrid predicted starting line-up: Jan Oblak; Jose Gimenez, Felipe, Mario Hermoso; Kieran Trippier, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Marcos Llorente; Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez