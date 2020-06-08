Reche Caldwell Death: Former NFL WR Killed In Florida After Suspected 'targeted Attack'

Former NFL wide receiver, Donald 'Reche' Caldwell was killed in his hometown Tampa, Florida on Saturday, June 6. The news 'Reche Caldwell shot to death' was broke by TMZ, who reported Caldwell was shot in his leg and chest. He succumbed to his injuries in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. The 41-year-old played in the NFL for seven seasons.

We mourn the passing of six-year NFL veteran WR Reche Caldwell.



Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/pEBuXxFKNY — NFL (@NFL) June 7, 2020

Reche Caldwell death

Reche Caldwell's mother Deborah Caldwell told TMZ that he was getting ready to head out on a date with his girlfriend when the incident occurred. The 41-year-old was ambushed by a couple of people who jumped out of the nearby bushes and tried to rob him, Caldwell's girlfriend told the publication. The name of his girlfriend remains under the wraps as of now.

The report further states Reche Caldwell was shot in the leg and chest before somebody called 911. However, the severity of his injuries meant he died before reaching the hospital.

Reche Caldwell death: Who killed Reche Caldwell?

As of now, it remains a mystery as to who killed Reche Caldwell. According to multiple reports in the United States, the officials suspect that the ambush of the former Patriots star was not a random act and that he was "targetted" by the men. As of now, the police officers are working to develop leads in the case and are yet to determine conclusive details about the suspects. Officials have asked the public for help.

Reche Caldwell death, Reche Caldwell NFL stats

An alumnus of the University of Florida, Caldwell rose to fame after he led the Gators to the SEC Championship in 2000. He was a second-round pick in the 2002 draft, having been drafted by the San Diego Chargers (now LA Chargers). He spent three seasons with the Chargers before playing for New England Patriots, Washington Redskins and St. Louis Rams (now LA Rams). He was Patriots' leading receiver during the 2006 season with 760 yards - his only season in New England.

In 71 career games, the Reche Caldwell NFL stats read 152 passes caught for 1,851 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. Caldwell joined the Rams ahead of the 2008 season but was released during the final pre-season roster cuts. As per reports, Caldwell and several other former NFL players were involved in filing false insurance claims for nearly. $4 million. Earlier this year, Caldwell pled guilty to one charge of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. He was supposed to be sentenced this month.

Reche Caldwell death: Patriots, Chargers, Redskins react to the loss of their former player

We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of former Patriot Reche Caldwell.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/mxBtkTXTKD — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2020

We are terribly saddened to hear of the passing of former Redskins WR Reche Caldwell.



Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Caldwell family along with all of Reche’s friends and teammates. pic.twitter.com/0uvTObcNRh — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) June 7, 2020

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of former Charger Reche Caldwell.



Our thoughts and prayers go out to Reche’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/vsoj0zeeWP — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) June 7, 2020

