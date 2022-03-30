Red Bull Boss Takes Sly Dig At Mercedes F1, Sheds Light On Verstappen Vs Leclerc Rivalry

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner took a sly dig at Mercedes F1 as he explained how the rivalry between them and Ferrari F1 is different from theirs with the Silver Arrows last season. Mercedes F1's Lewis Hamilton engaged in a tight and sometimes hostile rivalry with Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen last season, with the two drivers at times getting too close for comfort. The two also collided on several occasions, with the antipathy between the two drivers and the team bosses evident during radio messages and press conferences.

Red Bull Racing boss takes sly dig at Mercedes and credits Ferrari

While speaking to Sky Sports, Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner said that it was clear from the first two races of the F1 2022 season that Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc seemed to have more of a 'respectful rivalry' unlike the 'animosity' seen last season between themselves and Mercedes F1.

"I think you're seeing two fantastic young drivers that have raced each other probably from when they were about 10 or 11 going head to head in two very competitive Formula 1 cars. The racing in these first two races have been phenomenal. You can see there's respect between the two of them, and these cars seem to be easier to follow and race each other with. The sample from the first two races has been really exciting," said Horner.

It's all red at the top of the standings after two races...



But Red Bull are officially up and running in 2022 👀#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/KrtB4XNbfG — Formula 1 (@F1) March 29, 2022

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have engaged in an enthralling wheel to wheel clash in the opening two races of the F1 2022 season, winning a race each. Leclerc won the opening race at Bahrain after both Red Bull Racing drivers suffered troubles with their engines. However, reigning F1 champion Verstappen bounced back brilliantly in the second race in Saudi Arabia as he timed a perfectly timed pass on Leclerc to clinch victory.

When asked if Ferrari were Red Bull Racing's closest challengers this season, Horner replied, "Racing Ferrari is always slightly different. They're such a long-standing team in Formula 1, and it's not perhaps some of the animosities that had grown between our other rivals. They're a great team. They've got great drivers. Mercedes are going to be bouncing back soon. I've got no doubt about that. We have to focus on ourselves and keep evolving and developing this car."