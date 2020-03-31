The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Red Bull Manager Wanted F1 Drivers To Be Infected With Coronavirus; Twitter Reacts

other sports

Helmut Marko plan to get F1 drivers infected with coronavirus has come as a huge surprise to racing fans who showed displeasure on Twitter over his comments.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Red Bull

The entire F1 season has come to a standstill due to coronavirus outbreak and with no races to compete, F1 drivers are currently enjoying their time with families amid self isolation. The coronavirus outbreak has thrown up questions in front fans whether they will be able to see their favourite drivers race in the current season. Amidst all this Red Bull head of driver development, Helmut Marko made a major revelation about he wanted to get his team drivers infected with coronavirus

Also Read: Red Bull's Marko Says He Proposed F1 Coronavirus Camp

Helmut Marko reveals about his plan to get Red Bull F1 drivers coronavirus infected

While talking to the Austrian television station ORF, Helmut Marko revealed that he had the idea to bring his Red Bull F1 drivers Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon as well as the AlphaTauri F1 duo Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat beside junior drivers together in a camp so that they can get infected by a coronavirus and also get them fit and healthy when the season finally begins. In his interview he also said that the drivers are all strong young men and also in good health. He said in that way they would be prepared whenever the action starts.

Also Read: Mercedes F1 Team Helps To Develop Breathing Aid In Pandemic

Fans react to Red Bull over coronavirus plan

Also Read: Seven Formula One Teams Come Together To Provide Respiratory Devices; Leverage Strength

F1 postponed: How has the season gone so far?

The F1 postponed news was made official after the HAAS F1 team and Mercedes F1 team reported of their team members infected by a coronavirus. So far, the F1 season has witnessed first eight races of the season been either postponed or cancelled. The races that was affected by coronavirus are Australian Grand Prix (cancelled), the Bahrain Grand Prix (postponed), the Vietnam Grand Prix (postponed), the Chinese Grand Prix (postponed), the Dutch Grand Prix (postponed), the Spanish Grand Prix (postponed), the Monaco Grand Prix (cancelled) and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix (postponed).

Also Read: Climate Of Concern And Suspicion Hangs Over New F1 Season

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
MAHA SLASHES 60% SALARLY FOR MLAS
COVID-19
MALLYA ASKS INDIAN GOVT FOR HELP
Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah's death: Iulia Vantur, other celebs express grief with posts
CELEBS MOURN ABDULLAH'S DEATH
Sub Inspector
KURNOOL INSPECTOR'S AWARENESS
COVID-19
BJP & CONG IN SPRAY FIGHT
Ali Fazal turns Batman for 'quick delivery' to needy; Richa says 'Oh my heart', Watch
ALI TURNS BATMAN FOR A CAUSE