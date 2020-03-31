Red Bull Manager Wanted F1 Drivers To Be Infected With Coronavirus; Twitter Reacts

The entire F1 season has come to a standstill due to coronavirus outbreak and with no races to compete, F1 drivers are currently enjoying their time with families amid self isolation. The coronavirus outbreak has thrown up questions in front fans whether they will be able to see their favourite drivers race in the current season. Amidst all this Red Bull head of driver development, Helmut Marko made a major revelation about he wanted to get his team drivers infected with coronavirus

Helmut Marko reveals about his plan to get Red Bull F1 drivers coronavirus infected

While talking to the Austrian television station ORF, Helmut Marko revealed that he had the idea to bring his Red Bull F1 drivers Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon as well as the AlphaTauri F1 duo Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat beside junior drivers together in a camp so that they can get infected by a coronavirus and also get them fit and healthy when the season finally begins. In his interview he also said that the drivers are all strong young men and also in good health. He said in that way they would be prepared whenever the action starts.

Fans react to Red Bull over coronavirus plan

I'm not overreacting when I say Helmut Marko should not even have a job in Formula 1 for suggesting a Corona camp.



I am in the high risk category for Coronavirus and this is a punch in the gut to people like us.



All this would've done is put even more people in danger. — Jason Rodgers (@_JasonF1) March 30, 2020

Helmut Marko is, and always has been, a monster. — John McGuirk (@john_mcguirk) March 30, 2020

The Helmut Marko story shows that the FIA needs to do more to protect F1 personnel. — Shay Bottomley (@ShayBottomley) March 30, 2020

Helmut Marko is crazy and should have been put in a home a decade or more ago. — Andrew D Kirch (@trelane99) March 30, 2020

Helmut Marko is as usual only interested in one thing, furthering his own objectives. First he complained about the paddock doing the right thing and supporting a cancellation of the Australian GP, now he wants to risk the lives of his drivers with C19. #jackass — Mark Ebden (@m_ebden) March 30, 2020

F1 postponed: How has the season gone so far?

The F1 postponed news was made official after the HAAS F1 team and Mercedes F1 team reported of their team members infected by a coronavirus. So far, the F1 season has witnessed first eight races of the season been either postponed or cancelled. The races that was affected by coronavirus are Australian Grand Prix (cancelled), the Bahrain Grand Prix (postponed), the Vietnam Grand Prix (postponed), the Chinese Grand Prix (postponed), the Dutch Grand Prix (postponed), the Spanish Grand Prix (postponed), the Monaco Grand Prix (cancelled) and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix (postponed).

