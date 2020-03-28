Seven Formula One Teams Come Together To Provide Respiratory Devices; Leverage Strength

Seven UK based Formula One teams have come together to manufacture and deliver respiratory devices to support the national need. The teams have come together for 'Project Pitlane'.

The teams who are a part of this initiative are - Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, BWT Racing Point F1 Team, Haas F1 Team, McLaren F1 Team, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, Renault DP World F1 Team, ROKiT Williams Racing.

F1 comes together

'Project Pitlane' focuses on "three workstreams. These workstreams vary in scope from reverse engineering existing medical devices, to support in scaling the production of existing ventilator designs as part of the VentilatorChallengeUK consortium, to the rapid design and prototype manufacture of a new device for certification and subsequent production."

The project will pool resources and capabilities of its member teams to greatest effect, focusing on the core skills of the F1 industry: rapid design, prototype manufacture, test, and skilled assembly. The engineering, technology and design capabilities of these teams add more value to the final product.

The seven teams can also support in other areas requiring rapid, innovative technology responses to the unique challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's Formula One season was supposed to begin two weeks ago in Melbourne. However, the race was canceled due to the virus and subsequently, all races till May have been either canceled or postponed. The Australian and the Monaco GP have been cancelled with Bahrain, Vietnam, Chinese, Dutch and Spanish GPs being postponed. The next possible race will be Azerbaijan Grand Prix on June 7.

Formula One CEO Chase Carey, earlier this week stated that the races will begin as soon as the situation across the world improves and it is medically safe to organise a race. He added that the organisers will be making a revised calendar with 15-18 races. "As previously announced we will utilise the summer break being brought forward to March/April to race during the normal summer break period, and anticipate the season end date will extend beyond our original end date of 27-29th November, with the actual sequence and schedule dates for races differing significantly from our original 2020 calendar," he added.

