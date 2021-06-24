Red Bull Racing Video Featuring Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez Leaves Fans Amazed; Watch

Red Bull Racing and their drivers seem to be having the time of their lives as they not only lead the F1 standings 2021 but also took part in an adventure this past week. Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez teamed up against AlphaTauri drivers Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda in an insane adventure to head to the Styrian Grand Prix. The goal was to find clues in a scavenger hunt to get to the Red Bull Ring first where a drag race to the finishing line was awaiting them.

Red Bull Racing vs AlphaTauri scavenger hunt

Red Bull Racing drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez went head to head against AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda in the "ultimate Austrian scavenger hunt" to get to the Styrian Grand Prix track. The adventure features two of the world's most unlikely six-wheeled trucks, some Styrian countryside and a number of typical Austrian challenges, as F1 prepares for the doubleheader at the Red Bull Ring. The trip ends with a drag race between Red Bull Racing drivers and AlphaTauri drivers.

The first challenge between the two teams was to race two of the lake's traditional Plätte boats. Completing the challenge would help them find the key to the next challenge, which turned out to be the actual keys to a pair of "enormous six-wheel Pinzgauer trucks. The next challenge featured the drivers navigating the most daunting landscapes of a forest in Styria to eventually get to the Red Bull Ring.

Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri drivers react to the Styrian Grand Prix scavenger hunt challenge

Max Verstappen said, "Honestly I’d never seen anything like the Pinzgauer before – a six-wheel car. It was used in the army I think. I don’t know when but it pretty was cool to drive.

Sergio Perez added, "It was very competitive, very serious (laughs) and the best type of Red Bull preparation you can have for the race weekend….."

Yuki Tsunoda said, "It was a really interesting and exciting event and there was plenty of teamwork. It was fun. The driving in the off-road with the Pinzgauer, we got stuck a lot on the hills and we had a tough time to get out from there but it was fun."

Pierre Gasly concluded "We went around the Austrian countryside and discovered a lot of different parts of the country before we ended up at The Red Bull Ring. The highlight? Definitely, Yuki screaming in the seaplane! That was probably my favourite part. It was good to be with all four drivers together.”

Image Credits: redbull.com