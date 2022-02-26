Red Bull Racing's Horner Predicts Biggest Challengers To Max Verstappen In F1 2022 Season

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner has given his initial take on the competitions reigning F1 Drivers' Champion Max Verstappen will face in the 2022 season after the first few days of testing.

This season starts with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 20, which is scheduled to take place after the official pre-season testing that runs from March 10 to 12.

Red Bull's Horner predicts Max Verstappen's biggest challenger

While Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner expects Mercedes F1 to continue being his side's biggest contenders, he does see the likes of Ferrari F1 and McLaren F1 stepping up this season. According to F1.com, the Brit said, "You want to see the best drivers in the world, fighting wheel-to-wheel, and I think Ferrari could be in there this year. McLaren looking strong, so you might have a few candidates – and don't forget George Russell. I think he's going to be a key component in this championship, as well."

That's all folks 👋 Day 3 completed with 133 laps 🏁 @SChecoPerez with a fastest time of 1:19.556 and @Max33Verstappen with 1:19.756 👊 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/AITlmmzNCv — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 25, 2022

Russell made the step up to Mercedes F1 this season after spending three successful seasons at Williams Racing. He will be seen partnering alongside seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton, who took the title race down to the wire last season before Max Verstappen pipped him for the championship by winning the season finale Abu Dhabi GP.

With Mercedes F1 now having two top drivers, they are undoubtedly likely to be the strongest challengers to Red Bull Racing and the Dutchman provided they can come up with a strong car this season.

Horner explains how Verstappen's F1 title win has energised team

In the same interview, Christian Horner said, "I mean, sticking that number one on the car after all the pain that we went through last year, the fight that it was in 2021, and now the fight is to make sure we retain it on the car... it's just energised everyone in the team. You can see a spring in everybody's step and it gives people confidence as well, which is such an important thing in any sport – which is to not have arrogance, but confidence – and I think that runs through the organisation."

Speaking of how their F1 testing has been so far, the Red Bull Racing team principal said, "Yes, so far it's great to be back on track – these new cars are very, very different, so it's sort of a 'get to know you' process with this new car, the RB18, and so far, the feedback's been good. It's behaving as we expected and as our tools predicted. So, it's been an encouraging start."