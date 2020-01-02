Redskins Appoint Former Panthers Coach Ron Rivera On Reported Five-year Deal

The Washington Redskins have hired Ron Rivera as their new head coach, the NFL has confirmed. Earlier in December, Rivera was relieved from his duties as head coach by the Carolina Panthers and has wasted no time in landing another major coaching role.

Washington Redskins endured a difficult season in the NFL after they finished bottom in the National Football Conference Eastern Division (NFC East) with a 3-13 (win-loss) record. The Redskins fired their previous coach Jay Gruden on October 7, 2019, after the 52-year-old led a disastrous 0-5 start to the season. Bill Calahan was hired as the interim coach until the end of the campaign. With the Redskins looking for a major rebuild, they fired president Bruce Allen on Monday.

Now the Redskins have acted quickly to hire Ron Rivera – who was also linked to the Cleveland Browns – as their head coach. According to reports in the US, the Redskins have offered him a five-year deal. The details of the deal are yet to be disclosed. Redskins have also confirmed the hiring of former Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio as their defensive coordinator.

Congratulations to Hayward High Alumni and Hayward Football supporter, Coach Jack Del Rio. The Washington Redskins defense is going to be tough in 2020. Hayward Farmers doing big things. — Farmerpride (@HaywardFootball) January 2, 2020

Ron Rivera is a two-time NFL Coach of the Year and was recently fired by the Carolina Panthers. A former Philadelphia Eagles linebackers coach, Rivera spent nine seasons with the Panthers. He guided the team to four playoff appearances and one trip to the Super Bowl.

Rivera will conduct his first press conference as the head coach of the Redskins on January 2, 2:00 PM ET (January 3, 12:30 AM IST).

More info on Redskins - Ron Rivera deal

Social media reacts to Redkins hiring Ron Rivera

High hopes for Washing Redskins

The Ron Rivera-Jack Del Rio team in Washington will be a strong one. In 2002, Del Rio took over the league’s worst defense in Carolina and turned it into the NFL’s second-ranked unit; in 2012 he took Broncos from 20th-ranked defense to second. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2019

#NFL Head Coach Hire Grades: #Redskins Ron Rivera



Hiring a defensive minded Coach and a very good leader were the top two qualities they needed to hire in a HC and Rivera processes both of them. Really good Coach and has a nice young roster to work with.



Grade: B+ — Grant Sports 🏈 (@CoachesTalk) December 31, 2019

