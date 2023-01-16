Referee Alleges Threat From Wrestler For Maharashtra Kesari Match, Organising Panel Member Files Police Complaint

A referee of the Maharashtra Kesari wrestling competition on Monday claimed a wrestler had threatened him over the awarding of points in a match, after which an organizing committee functionary filed a police complaint in Pune, an official said.

As per the complaint, the wrestler, who reportedly belongs to Mumbai police, called up referee Maruti Satav and threatened him for giving "four points without justification" to a contestant, the official said.

"After the referee wrote to the Maharashtra Kesari organization committee, a member filed a complaint with Kothrud police station," he said.

Sandeep Bondwe, president of the organizing committee, who made the complaint, said Satav's decision during the match was right, and those aggrieved must take it up at the right forum instead of issuing such threats.

A complaint has been received and it is being looked into, a Kothrud police station official said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)