Cristiano Ronaldo And Rafael Nadal Among Athletes Swearing By €16,000 Stem Cell Treatment

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and tennis ace Rafael Nadal are some of the athletes that are preferring the use of stem cell therapy for quicker healing of injuries. Along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Nadal, boxing great Mike Tyson became the latest athlete to try out stem cell treatment which reportedly costs between €4,000 and €16,000 for therapy. After hearing news that Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Nadal use stem cell therapy, fans on social media posed the question, 'What is stem cell treatment?'

What is stem cell treatment?

The answer to the question 'What is stem cell treatment'? is quite simple. Stem cell treatment is a therapy used by top athletes across the globe in order to minimise time spent on the sidelines following an injury and boost a return to action. According to reports from The Sun, stem cell therapy is widely used to treat injuries such as tendon inflammations, muscle strains, degenerative disc diseases, and even bone fractures. It is reported that the athletes undergoing stem cell treatment are benefitting from the therapy and results show a much faster recovery time.

The stem cells are usually collected from a newborn baby's umbilical cord or bone marrow and injected into an athlete's injured area. The cells quickly get to work by repairing the damaged cells, increasing blood flow and it also heals the body in a natural manner. Despite the quick and positive results of stem cell treatment, the medical procedure comes at a cost between €4,000 and €16,000.

Cristiano Ronaldo stem cell therapy

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly a big fan of stem cell therapy. In 2016, Cristiano Ronaldo tore his hamstring while playing for Real Madrid but took less than three weeks to return to action after the Ronaldo stem cell treatment. In the Euro 2016 final, Cristiano Ronaldo tore a ligament in his knee but returned to Real Madrid training just a month after his injury due to the similar therapy, according to reports.

Rafael Nadal and Mike Tyson stem cell treatment

Two-time Wimbledon champion Rafael Nadal is also on the list of athletes along Cristiano Ronaldo using stem cell treatment. In 2013, Rafael Nadal was forced out of tennis action for seven months due to a knee problem but following stem cell therapy, the Spaniard won six Grand Slam titles in the past seven years. Rafael Nadal also used stem cell treatment to cure a persistent back problem and hasn't complained about his back or knee ever since.

The latest athlete to try stem cell therapy is boxing great Mike Tyson. The 53-year-old boxer announced his comeback from retirement last week. In a recent Instagram live chat with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, 'Iron Mike' revealed he underwent stem cell therapy.

