Cristiano Ronaldo Admired By PSG Chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi As Transfer Rumours Resurface

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi has lauded Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for his unique determination. The PSG chief's comments have sparked transfer rumours suggesting interest from the French giants in the Portuguese international. Before his move to Juventus, Ronaldo was often linked with a move to the French capital.

PSG chief lauds Cristiano Ronaldo's determination

While speaking to France Football, PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo exhibits a unique sense of determination year after year, which displays an extraordinary strength of his character. He is motivated by the desire to improve himself, something that compels him to push himself beyond limits, said the PSG chief. The PSG chief further stated that he was a huge admirer of Ronaldo's relentless efforts on the field, claiming that he is an ideal example for future athletes.

Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG? Club chief speaks on Beckham, Ibrahimovic

In the past, two other former Manchester United players have made their way to PSG - David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Speaking on the same, PSG chief Al-Khelaifi recalled Ibrahimovic's time at the club. He lauded the former Sweden international's ability to lead, his charisma and the talent to get things done for the team. Speaking on Beckham, who spent only half a season at the club, the PSG chief claimed that his presence on the field, his taste for teamwork and his natural aura were extremely precious assets.

PSG boast of some of the greatest football talents in their squad at present. Earlier, the likes of David Beckham, Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimovic played at the Parc des Princes, while Neymar and Kylian Mbappe lead the line for the Parisians at present. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is under contract with Juventus for two more years according to his current deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG? Two years left on Juventus contract

Cristiano Ronaldo will be 37 by the time his current contract ends. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is seemingly in great shape and was in scintillating form before the suspension of football across Europe due to the coronavirus outbreak. The comments from the PSG chief, therefore, could be considered as appeasement tactics to bring the five-time Champions League winner to Parc des Princes.

