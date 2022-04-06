Russia Take U-turn, Retreat From 2022 World Cup Challenge Against FIFA

The Football Union of Russia (FUR) has withdrawn its appeal against FIFA over the latter's decision to ban the country from competing in the 2022 World Cup. The world football's governing body FIFA and its European equivalent UEFA imposed sanctions on the Russian national team and all domestic clubs in the nation after Russia invaded Ukraine late in February. The sanctions demanded that the Russian national team and the clubs in the country be barred from competing at all international competitions "until further notice".

Russia makes u-turn

The Russian football federation had appealed against FIFA's ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS). The CAS has now said that the Russian Football Union has withdrawn its appeal against FIFA's decision to ban the country's national team from competing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The apex court for matters related to sports has said in a statement that the Russian football federation withdrew its appeal against FIFA, the Polish Football Association, and its Swedish and Czech counterparts on March 30, and that the procedure will be terminated shortly.

"On 30 March 2022, the FUR informed the CAS Court Office that it withdrew its appeal. This procedure will be terminated shortly," CAS said in a statement on Tuesday.

FIFA had imposed the ban on FUR after football associations from Poland, Sweden, and the Czech Republic refused to play against Russia in their scheduled World Cup qualifiers in March. FIFA and UEFA then published a statement, declaring that the Russian national team and all clubs in the country would be barred from competing in all international and European competitions until further notice. The 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Qatar, will begin in November and last through December. Earlier this month, the FIFA World Cup draw was held in Doha.

It has been learnt that the Football Union of Russia has not withdrawn its appeal against Spartak Moscow's elimination from the Europa League, which comes under the jurisdiction of UEFA. Meanwhile, other sporting associations in Russia will continue to challenge bans from international competitions, including skating, rugby, rowing, gymnastics, etc.

Image: AP