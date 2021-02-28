Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Vinesh Phogat & Indian Hockey Team For Winning Performances

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar came forward to congratulate Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat as well as the Indian men's hockey team for showcasing a winning performance on Sunday.

Phogat pinned 2017 world champion V Kaladzinskay to grab a gold medal at the Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers and Coaches Memorial tournament and returned to the mat in style after a long coronavirus-forced break whereas, the Indian hockey team also made a remarkable comeback to the hockey field by outclassing former world champions Germany 6-1 in its Europe tour opener.

'A wonderful day for Indian sport'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Master Blaster first wrote that it is a wonderful day for Indian sport and then went on to congratulate the Indian hockey team on their thumping victory against Germany after which the Little Master gave special mention to Vinesh Phogat for bagging gold at the XXIV Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers & Coaches Memorial tournament in Kiev.

A wonderful day for 🇮🇳 sport!



Congratulations to our @TheHockeyIndia team on their thumping victory against Germany & also to @Phogat_Vinesh for bagging 🥇at the XXIV Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers & Coaches Memorial tournament in Kiev. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 28, 2021

Vinesh Phogat makes a winning return to her first competitive outing, clinches gold in Ukraine

Up against the world number seven Belarusian, it was not an easy bout for the world number three Indian as the two grapplers kept testing each other with consistent attacks in the sea-saw battle in which Vinesh prevailed. Vinesh opened up a 4-0 lead in the 53kg final with a throw which she initiated with a left-leg attack but Kaladzinskay made it 4-4 with her brilliant move. Vinesh took the break leading 6-4, adding to her score with a takedown, 10 seconds before the break.

The Belarusian put pressure on the Indian with another four-point throw but with 25 seconds to go, Vinesh's move fetched her four more points for a 10-8 lead. She got into a position from where she pinned Kaladzinskay to ensure herself a gold.

India makes a remarkable comeback to international hockey

Young Vivek Sagar Prasad scored a brace as the Indian men's hockey team outclassed Germany 6-1 in its Europe tour opener to make an impressive return to the international circuit following the coronavirus-forced break.

Vivek (27th, 28th minutes), Nilakanta Sharma (13th), Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (41st), Akashdeep Singh (42nd) and Harmanpreet Singh (47th) were the goal scorers for India.

