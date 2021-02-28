Team India Sweat It Out During Practice Session Ahead Of Crucial 4th Test Against England

Team India will be looking to put their best foot forward in the fourth and final Test match against England that will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Thursday and thereby look to seal the four-match series as well but before doing so, they decided to give their best during the practice session.

'Gearing up'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official Twitter handle and had posted a few images of the players toiling hard while practicing for the all-important Test match in the coming week. In the first image, opener Rohit Sharma is seen timing the ball well while skipper Virat Kohli can be seen playing his signature cover drive in the other.

In the last two images, left-arm spinner Axar Patel is preparing to roll his arms over whereas, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane had indulged himself in fielding practice.

READ: Wasim Jaffer Lauds R Ashwin For Bamboozling An English Journalist For Pitch Criticism

The all-important 4th Test match

The fourth and final Test match will be played at the same venue from March 4-8 and even if the contest ends in a stalemate, not only will the Virat Kohli-led side end up sealing the series, but will also consolidate their spot in the finals of the ICC World Test Championship and will face New Zealand at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. The summit clash will be played between June 18-22.

READ: TRS' KTR Urges BCCI To Consider Hyderabad IPL 2021 Venue, Gets Azharduddin's Support

Meanwhile, England on the other hand will look to play spoilsport after being out of the WTC final contention following a humiliating 10-wicket loss in the third Test. The Joe Root-led side will be hoping to have the last laugh by winning the final Test match and should that happen then Australia will face New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship decider in over three months time as Team India must avoid a defeat by all possible means to qualify for the finals.

READ: 'India Pushing Conditions To Extremities': Ben Foakes Hopes Good Batting From England

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.