SAI Releases Rs 8.25 Crore To 2,749 Khelo India Athletes

As many as 2,749 Khelo India athletes from 35 states and union territories in 21 sporting disciplines were given Rs 8.25 crore as out of pocket allowance by the Sports Authority of India, for the first quarter of 2020-21. Each athlete has been given Rs 30,000 for the period of April, May, and June.

Allowances for athletes

The amount has been transferred to the bank accounts of the athletes on Friday and an additional 144 athletes will be getting fund transfer by the end of May. The allowance includes expenses towards travel to hometown, diet charges while at home, and other miscellaneous expenses incurred by the athletes.

The OPA is transferred directly to the athlete's bank account, whereas the rest of the amount is spent on the athlete's training, food, lodging, and education at the Khelo India Academy where the athlete trains.

