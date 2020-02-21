Sakshi Bags Silver, Vinesh Settles For Bronze In Asian Wrestling C'ship

Rio Olympic Bronze medalist Sakshi Malik (65 kg) won a silver medal for India while Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat (53 kg), Anshu (57 kg) and Gursharan Preet Kaur (72 kg) bagged bronze medals each on day four of Asian Wrestling Championship in Delhi's KD Jadav stadium on Friday.

Sakshi bags silver

Sakshi put up a resilient fight against Japan’s Naomi Ruike in her Gold medal bout which went down to the wire but it was the Japanese grappler who prevailed by a narrow margin of 2-0. Sakshi bettered her performance from a Bronze medal last year to a Silver medal this year of the Asian Championships.

Speaking after the game, Sakshi said, “I played better against her in the final than during group stage. I tried in the end but couldn't capitalize”.

Vinesh had to settle for a bronze medal tonight defeating 2019 South East Asian Games gold medallist Thi Ly Kieu of Vietnam by a scoreline of 10-0.

“I'm striving hard to keep improving as there is no end to bettering oneself. I think I'm getting better. I have lost twice before against her without getting on the board. Today's bout was better. These things take time but I'm confident of improving,” said Vinesh.

Anshu Malik (57 Kg) ensured a podium finish from her first Asian Championship winning a Bronze medal defeating Uzbekistan’s Sevara Eshmuratova with a scoreline of 4-1 in a match that went the distance.

In the 62 kg category, India’s Sonam had to face disappointment as she lost her Bronze medal bout to World No 1 and 2019 World Champion Aisuluu Tynybekova of Kyrgyzstan by 0-11.

In the last bronze medal bout for team India, Gursharan Preet Kaur (72 Kg) capped off an eventful night by successfully overcoming Mongolia’s Tsevegmed Enkhbayar by 5-2.

