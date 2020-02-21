Jehan Daruvala Joins Carlin In FIA's F2; Also Joins Red Bull's Academy Programme

It was double delight for Indian driver Jehan Daruvala, who was announced in Carlin’s FIA F2 team for the upcoming season, and has also been admitted to the Red Bull Academy programme.

Reunited with Carlin

Welcome to #F2, @DaruvalaJehan 👋



Not only is he competing for @CarlinRacing, he's also Red Bull's latest junior driver 👏#RoadToF1 — Formula 2 (@FIA_F2) February 21, 2020

He has already represented the team for two seasons and said that he was delighted to be signing for the team once again. "I’m very happy to be back for my third season with Carlin, it’s great to be working with some of the same people again on the engineering side as I make the step up to F2. It’s a new challenge for me, but I think for everyone, including the teams there will be things to learn this year. I’m very proud to be going into the season as a Red Bill Junior which will, of course, be added pressure but I believe I have the platform to deliver, so it’s going to be up to me. I can’t wait to get going,” he said.

Daruvala will be joining Yuki Tsunoda for the upcoming campaign, to make it an all-rookie set up for the team. Daruvala finished third in F3 last season behind PREMA teammates Robert Shwartzman and Marcus Armstrong, who have also both made the jump up to the top tier of junior motorsport.

The 21-year-old will take part in the official testing at the Bahrain International Circuit from March 1-3.

Trevor Carlin, the manager of the team said that they were delighted to sign Daruvala and stated that he can make it to the top level. "We’re delighted to welcome Jehan back to the team for his third season with us. His performances last year in FIA F3 were extremely impressive and we really believe in him. There’s no reason why he can’t make it all the way to the top. Without a doubt there will be a lot to learn – both for Jehan as a driver in a more powerful car and also for the team with the new 18-inch wheels but we have a great team ready to meet those challenges.”

