SAL Vs KIH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

Quick links:
Samsung Lions will take on Kiwoom Heroes the Korean Baseball League on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The game will commence at 3:00 pm IST. Fans can play the SAL vs KIH Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SAL vs KIH Dream11 prediction, the SAL vs KIH Dream11 top picks and SAL vs KIH Dream11 team.
Also Read: Japan Baseball League Hopes For June Restart
Kiwoom Heroes (KIH) have so far managed to secure wins in five games and are currently placed second on the points table. KIH are on a three-match winning streak and will look to continue the winning momentum in the upcoming clash against Samsung Lions.
Samsung Lions (SAL), on the other hand, are currently placed sixth on the points table with only two wins and four losses from the six matches they have played so far. Both the teams have previously faced each other four times and have managed to win two games each.
Also Read: Tagovailoa Signs $30.275 Million, 4-year Deal: Source
Pitcher: Yang Hyun
Catchers: Lee Ji-Young
Infielder: Park Byeong-Ho, Kim Woong-Bin, Kim Ha-Seong, Kim Tae Wan
Outfielders: Lee Jung-hoo, Lee Byeong-wuk, Ko Jong-Wook
Also Read: Iconic US Baseball Bat Factory Resumes Production After COVID-19 Shutdown
Pitcher: Yoon Sung-Hwan
Catcher: Kang Mon-Ho
Infielder: Tyler Saladino, Lee Won-Seok, Cha Hwa-Joon, Cho Dong-Chan
Outfielders: Kim Dong-Yeop, Park Chan-do, Jeong Hyeong-Sik
Also Read: Street Ball Scene On Hiatus, Including NYC's Iconic Courts
Here's the SAL vs KIH dream11 top picks for SAL vs KIH dream11 game.
Lim Byeong-wuk (C)
Lee Jung-hoo
Park Chan-do (VC)
Kim Dong-Yeop
Here's our SAL vs KIH Dream11 team for the SAL vs KIH Dream11 match.
As per our SAL vs KIH Dream11 prediction, Kiwoom Heroes will be favourite to win the game.
(IMAGE: KIWOOM HEROES/INSTAGRAM)