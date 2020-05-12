SAL Vs KIH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Korean Baseball League Live

Samsung Lions will take on Kiwoom Heroes the Korean Baseball League on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The game will commence at 3:00 pm IST. Fans can play the SAL vs KIH Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the SAL vs KIH Dream11 prediction, the SAL vs KIH Dream11 top picks and SAL vs KIH Dream11 team.

Also Read: Japan Baseball League Hopes For June Restart

SAL vs KIH Dream11 standings

Kiwoom Heroes (KIH) have so far managed to secure wins in five games and are currently placed second on the points table. KIH are on a three-match winning streak and will look to continue the winning momentum in the upcoming clash against Samsung Lions.

Samsung Lions (SAL), on the other hand, are currently placed sixth on the points table with only two wins and four losses from the six matches they have played so far. Both the teams have previously faced each other four times and have managed to win two games each.

Also Read: Tagovailoa Signs $30.275 Million, 4-year Deal: Source

SAL vs KIH Dream11 team

SAL vs KIH Dream 11 team: Kiwoom Heroes

Pitcher: Yang Hyun

Catchers: Lee Ji-Young

Infielder: Park Byeong-Ho, Kim Woong-Bin, Kim Ha-Seong, Kim Tae Wan

Outfielders: Lee Jung-hoo, Lee Byeong-wuk, Ko Jong-Wook

Also Read: Iconic US Baseball Bat Factory Resumes Production After COVID-19 Shutdown

SAL vs KIH Dream 11 team: Samsung Lions

Pitcher: Yoon Sung-Hwan

Catcher: Kang Mon-Ho

Infielder: Tyler Saladino, Lee Won-Seok, Cha Hwa-Joon, Cho Dong-Chan

Outfielders: Kim Dong-Yeop, Park Chan-do, Jeong Hyeong-Sik

Also Read: Street Ball Scene On Hiatus, Including NYC's Iconic Courts

SAL vs KIH Dream11 top picks

Here's the SAL vs KIH dream11 top picks for SAL vs KIH dream11 game.

SAL vs KIH Dream11 top picks: Kiwoom Heroes

Lim Byeong-wuk (C)

Lee Jung-hoo

SAL vs KIH Dream11 top picks: Samsung Lions

Park Chan-do (VC)

Kim Dong-Yeop

SAL vs KIH Dream11 team

Here's our SAL vs KIH Dream11 team for the SAL vs KIH Dream11 match.

SAL vs KIH Dream11 prediction

As per our SAL vs KIH Dream11 prediction, Kiwoom Heroes will be favourite to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these SAL vs KIH Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The SAL vs KIH Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: KIWOOM HEROES/INSTAGRAM)